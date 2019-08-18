5 unexpected WWE Superstars who could become 24/7 Champions

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 840 // 18 Aug 2019, 10:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Bray Wyatt lay his hands on the 24/7 title?

In a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Elias won the 24/7 title by sneaking up on an unsuspecting R-Truth and hitting him with a guitar. This was just one of a long list of 24/7 title changes that have taken place over the course of the past three months.

Although the unveiling of the 24/7 title belt was an awkward affair, WWE managed to turn the entire angle into gold by making Truth the cornerstone and filming a bunch of hilarious title change incidents.

As of now, the title has changed hands in the strangest of places, including a wedding hall, a hotel room, under the ring, and inside an airplane. Several mid-carders have won the title over the course of the past few months and in this list, we'll take a look at five new and unexpected 24/7 champions we could witness in the near future.

#5 Xavier Woods

Woods

It's a wonder why Xavier Woods is yet to win this belt, while a string of other lower and mid-carders have won it. When one thinks of the funniest Superstars on the WWE roster, Woods' name is bound to come up somewhere at the top.

His antics with The New Day have given us countless hilarious moments. Additionally, he has been making waves with his UpUpDownDown Youtube channel, where he plays videogames with a bunch of WWE Superstars.

Woods is someone who should hold the WWE 24/7 title atleast once. Much like R-Truth, he is fully capable of having some fun with the belt for a couple of weeks. The angle could see Woods inviting the 24/7 Champion on his Youtube show, and tricking him to win the belt.

1 / 3 NEXT