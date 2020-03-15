5 Unexpected surprises that could happen on RAW- Stone Cold attacks former Universal Champion, WWE legend assaulted by a faction

The return of Stone Cold is expected for this week

One can choose to dwell on the negatives and speak about how WWE SmackDown happened in front of no crowd this week. Or one could view the whole thing through a positive lens, a story of perseverance of the men and women of WWE, who braved a global pandemic to put on a show against every single odd.

And the show will go on in the case of the Red brand too. And how do Vince McMahon and his team of creative personnel led by Paul Heyman ensure that people around the world tune in to watch this special show?

The easiest way to achieve the same is through a surprise, or two, or even 5. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you think one or more of these segments could likely take place on this week's show.

So, without further ado, here are some of the surprises that could happen this week. And let's hope they do so that the show becomes a must-watch affair.

#5 Kevin Owens and Stone Cold team up to stun Seth Rollins' faction

Stone Cold Steve Austin will be making a big return this week, but the unfortunate thing is that there won't be a live audience to receive him. In any case, I can totally see him teaming up with Kevin Owens to take Seth Rollins' faction out. And if this were to happen, chances are that the last stunner would be received for Kevin Owens.

And that would not be a heel turn, but just what Stone Cold Steve Austin does as part of his 'Don't Trust Anyone' life philosophy.

Do you guys think that Stone Cold Steve Austin's return should be delayed in light of current worldwide events?

