5 Unique ways Roman Reigns can become a fan favourite on SmackDown Live

Nishant Jayaram

Roman Reigns with Shane and Vince McMahon

In a surprising turn of events on SmackDown Live's Superstar Shakeup, Roman Reigns announced his arrival to the blue brand in style, attacking WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, as well as SmackDown's other big acquisition, Elias.

SmackDown is the B-brand in WWE as RAW takes precedence every week. Reigns moving to SmackDown means the red brand has lost its biggest star, which is a big loss considering his Shield brother Dean Ambrose, has also quit WWE and RAW.

WWE have moved Reigns to SmackDown to add some star power with the Fox deal to come in place later this year. But Reigns is no longer the Superstar that was loved and adored by the WWE Universe a few years ago.

He constantly gets booed at WWE shows, but WWE could possibly make fans love him again. Here, let's take a look at 5 unique ways Roman Reigns can become a fan favourite on SmackDown Live:

#1 Tweak his wrestling moves and a new finisher

John Cena gets Reigns' Superman Punch

A Roman Reigns match will not rank highly with the wrestling purists when it comes to actual in-ring work. Reigns go-to moves are the spear and the Superman Punch, and it's certain that the end is near for his opponents if he lands one or both these moves.

While both moves look great and adds great drama to any match, it's quite repetitive as Reigns hasn't changed any of his moves and evolved as a wrestler since he made his main roster debut.

While it would be difficult for him to perform the moves that smaller wrestlers like AJ Styles or Seth Rollins do week in, week out on WWE television, it's perhaps time for Reigns to add a few more powerful signature moves to his arsenal.

