Rating the 5 Universal Championship reigns on RAW

Who had the best reign?

WWE unveiled its new top-tier championship on a RAW episode after the brand split. They named it the Universal Championship in honour of the WWE Universe. Though it was named after the WWE Universe, the title did not get the reception it should have got from the fans. The fans booed the title design when it was first revealed by Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley.

Finn Balor defeated Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016 to become the first ever Universal Champion. But he got injured during the match leading him to relinquish the title on the next night on RAW. Following that, Kevin Owens was crowned the second Universal Champion after he defeated Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Big Cass with some help from Triple H.

Bill Goldberg then ended Owens' long title reign by pinning him in 21 seconds at Fastlane 2017. Brock Lesnar overcame Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 then to kick-off one of the longest championship reigns in WWE history. He held the Universal championship for 504 days before losing it to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2018.

The IWC expected Reigns to hold on the title until WrestleMania. However, his reign was cut short due to Leukemia and the Big Dog had to relinquish his title. This Friday at WWE Crown Jewel Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman will battle to win the vacant Universal Title.

Here are the ratings of all the 5 Universal Title reigns on RAW thus far

#1 Finn Balor

Balor will always be remembered as the first ever Universal Champion

Start - SummerSlam 2016

End - RAW after SummerSlam '16

Title Defenses on PPVs - 0

No. of Days as Champion - 1

The 'Demon King' Finn Balor won the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2016 but accidentally injured his shoulder when taking a BuckleBomb during the match.

This injury kept Balor off TV for months so, he had to relinquish his title the next night on RAW. Since Finn had no title defences or championship feuds, there is no base to rate his reign.

Grade - --

