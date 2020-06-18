5 Unlikeliest friendships in WWE history

If you thought that WWE Superstars who engaged in heated rivalries cannot be friends outside the company, thing again!

Did you know that Vince McMahon is friends with a current RAW Superstar?

Several WWE Superstars share a bond outside of the company

While doing our jobs, most of us are bound to make a friend or two at our place of work. WWE Superstars are no different. Throughout the course of their training with the company or while working storylines, members of the WWE Roster stay in touch with each other, with some of them befriending one another.

When it comes to WWE though, the unexpected happens rather often. And when WWE Superstars are traveling more than 300 days a year – in non-COVID times that is – several stars who you wouldn't originally expect to be close to one another, forge meaningful relationships.

Thus, for whatever reasons, we've seen several unlikely friendships come to life in WWE in the company's storied history. Let's now look at five of them.

#5 Seth Rollins and Finn Balor

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor working out together

If you think that Finn Balor probably hates Seth Rollins because the latter injured The Prince during their match at SummerSlam 2016 for the Universal Championship, you probably aren't the only one. But the truth is that Balor and Rollins are actually good friends in real life.

Balor and Rollins have been pictured together several times now, be it while traveling or while training among other things. Balor has time and again mentioned how he holds no grudges against the Monday Night Messiah. In fact, the two were even rehabbing together following Rollins' MCL injury.

Low and behold, @FinnBalor found himself rehabbing his injury next to the man he suffered it against at @SummerSlam: @WWERollins! #WWE24 pic.twitter.com/Pai33EPMCe — WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2017

Finn Balor was one of the first trainers of Becky Lynch when she was trying to get into the wrestling game back in Ireland and their camaraderie outside of WWE is common knowledge. This dynamic has also possibly helped in Balor's friendship with Rollins since The Architect is now engaged to Lynch and the duo is expecting a baby in December this year.

