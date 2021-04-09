5 unlikely allies who won WWE Tag Team gold

Sometimes in WWE, superstars from RAW and SmackDown who are unlikely allies, team with one another and go on to win tag team gold. Whether those two partners are mutual friends or bitter rivals, they somehow make their relationship work in the ring.

One way these types of teams put their differences aside is by facing common enemies. These odd pairings occur all the time, especially in today's WWE. Although some of these unlikely allies win the tag team championship, their reigns rarely last long, due to failing to put aside their differences.

Here are five unlikely allies who won WWE Tag Team gold.

#5: Chris Jericho and Christian formed a formidable tag team

Chris Jericho and Christian were still allies even after losing the World Tag Team Championship.

2002 was the year of gold for Chris Jericho. Y2J started the year off as the Undisputed Champion and he would become Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion later on.

In the fall of 2002, Jericho started a program with one of RAW's rising babyfaces, Booker T. During that time, Jericho became allies with Christian, who was breaking away from The Un-Americans.

🗓 ON THIS DAY 🗓



25th November 2002



Chris Jericho & Christian get stripped by The Dudleys.#ASSCREAM pic.twitter.com/ssdzcNPjWr — WrestlingShouldBeFun (@WSBFun) November 25, 2020

Within only a few weeks of teaming, Jericho and Christian defeated Kane and The Hurricane to become World Tag Team Champions. Jericho and Christian would carry the tag team titles for a mere two months while feuding with Booker T. The rivalry between Jericho and Booker T culminated at Armageddon, where Booker T and Goldust won the World Tag Team Champions from Jericho and Christian.

#OnThisDay in 2002: WWE Armageddon PPV: Booker T and Goldust defeated Lance Storm and William Regal, The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von), and Chris Jericho and Christian in a fatal four-way elimination match to win the World Tag Team Titles. pic.twitter.com/AQa6Pq5lnE — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) December 15, 2017

Even after losing the World Tag Team Championship, Jericho and Christian remained allies. Most of the time, Christian would save Jericho on numerous occasions from stars such as Shawn Michaels and Goldberg. Jericho and Christian's partnership eventually came to an end when the two faced each other at WrestleMania 20, having been mixed into a romantic storyline with Trish Stratus.

1 / 5 NEXT