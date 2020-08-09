5 Unmissable Alexa Bliss moments

Today is the birthday of Alexa Bliss, and how better to celebrate than taking a look at some of the best moments of her WWE career so far?

Alexa Bliss has been a part of WWE since 2013, where she debuted in NXT with a glitter fairy gimmick. Bliss then moved on to align with Blake and Murphy, signaling a heel turn for the performer. After the trio disbanded, Bliss moved on to SmackDown in 2016.

Following her move to SmackDown, Alexa Bliss been a focal part of the women's roster. She won the SmackDown Women's title and later became the first woman in WWE to win both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles, as well as being one-half of the first team to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest moments from Alexa Bliss so far in WWE.

#5 When Alexa Bliss was attacked by The Fiend

The Fiend went for Alexa Bliss on SmackDown

On SmackDown, the break up of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross has been rumored for weeks now. Fans thought that the moment had finally come when Bliss went to console Cross after her recent loss to Bayley. Bliss went to show her support to her friend, who pushed her to the ground and stormed out of the ring.

Seconds after Cross disappeared, lights began to flicker and turn red, and The Fiend appeared behind Alexa. Bliss was able to tap into her acting skills to portray her fear, as she remained frozen in the center of the ring. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt then used the Mandible Claw on her, causing horrified reactions from the crowd.

The segment caused a huge reaction, with fans bringing many theories to the table as to where did could go next - maybe Little Miss Bliss is about to become Sister Abigail?