4 Unnoticed Similarities between WWE Fastlane 2018 and 2019

Kevin Owens was in the WWE Championship match of both the shows

WWE Fastlane was the final pay-per-view before the company's grandest show, WrestleMania. The WWE Universe has always disliked the show because of its poor quality. Also, the booking on the show has also been under par since the pay-per-view's inception. Many members of the WWE Universe call it a curse and have even called for its ouster from the WWE pay-per-view calendar.

However, WWE has not discontinued the pay-per-view yet and given the show that Vince McMahon and co. gave to the fans this past Sunday, it looks like we may see many more Fastlane pay-per-views in the future. By far, this was the best Fastlane event in history as not much decision was met with negative response from the WWE Universe.

Also, the final Shield reunion played a major role in improving the show's quality. Besides, there were also a few similarities between the Fastlane pay-per-views of 2018 and 2019 which went unnoticed by the WWE Universe.

So, without further ado, let's have a look at the 4 unnoticed similarities between the Fastlane PPVs of 2018 and 2019.

#4 Six men in the main event

The main event of WWE Fastlane 2019 was a 6 man tag team match

The 2018 Fastlane pay-per-view was headlined by the WWE Championship match. The WWE Champion, AJ Styles defended his title against John Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a 6-pack challenge match. AJ Styles successfully retained his WWE Championship after a gruelling encounter.

In the 2019 edition, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose teamed up for one last time to take on the team of Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. The Shield emerged victorious from the main event as they pinned Baron Corbin after hitting a Shield Triple Power Bomb.

Co-incidentally, Baron Corbin was involved in both the six-man main event matches of WWE Fastlane. Also, Roman Reigns achieved a unique record of main eventing Fastlane thrice, a feat which is unmatched in the WWE so far.

