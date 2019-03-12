×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 Unnoticed Similarities between WWE Fastlane 2018 and 2019

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.30K   //    12 Mar 2019, 23:21 IST

Kevin Owens was in the WWE Championship match of both the shows
Kevin Owens was in the WWE Championship match of both the shows

WWE Fastlane was the final pay-per-view before the company's grandest show, WrestleMania. The WWE Universe has always disliked the show because of its poor quality. Also, the booking on the show has also been under par since the pay-per-view's inception. Many members of the WWE Universe call it a curse and have even called for its ouster from the WWE pay-per-view calendar.

However, WWE has not discontinued the pay-per-view yet and given the show that Vince McMahon and co. gave to the fans this past Sunday, it looks like we may see many more Fastlane pay-per-views in the future. By far, this was the best Fastlane event in history as not much decision was met with negative response from the WWE Universe.

Also, the final Shield reunion played a major role in improving the show's quality. Besides, there were also a few similarities between the Fastlane pay-per-views of 2018 and 2019 which went unnoticed by the WWE Universe.

Also Read: 7 things we saw in WWE in February 2019 that prove Vince McMahon is a man of his word

So, without further ado, let's have a look at the 4 unnoticed similarities between the Fastlane PPVs of 2018 and 2019.

#4 Six men in the main event

The main event of WWE Fastlane 2019 was a 6 man tag team match
The main event of WWE Fastlane 2019 was a 6 man tag team match

The 2018 Fastlane pay-per-view was headlined by the WWE Championship match. The WWE Champion, AJ Styles defended his title against John Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a 6-pack challenge match. AJ Styles successfully retained his WWE Championship after a gruelling encounter.

In the 2019 edition, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose teamed up for one last time to take on the team of Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. The Shield emerged victorious from the main event as they pinned Baron Corbin after hitting a Shield Triple Power Bomb.

Co-incidentally, Baron Corbin was involved in both the six-man main event matches of WWE Fastlane. Also, Roman Reigns achieved a unique record of main eventing Fastlane thrice, a feat which is unmatched in the WWE so far.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Fastlane 2019 The Usos New Day Bobby roode Kevin Owens
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and The Shield WWE. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
4 Unnoticed Similarities between the Hell in A Cell PPVs of 2017 and 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane: Facts you should know
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors : 5 biggest rumours heading into Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
Fastlane 2019 : 4 things that must happen at this WWE PPV event
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 3 things that should and 3 that shouldn't happen 
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: Ranking the confirmed matches for Fastlane
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 4 things that WWE did right
RELATED STORY
Fastlane 2019: Predicting the outcome of each WWE championship match
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019 Review
RELATED STORY
4 things that could happen at Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us