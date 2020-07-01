5 unpopular opinions about the current WWE product

Do you agree with these unpopular opinions about the current WWE product?

What if WWE went ahead and just made Baron Corbin champion?

Drew McIntyre might just not be best for business!

One of the best things about WWE, like any other form of pro wrestling, is the fact that everyone can have a different opinion and still enjoy the product. Sure, maybe that has to do with the product catering to different audiences during different parts of their shows, but it's still nice to see people come together under the umbrella of WWE

With that being said and not everyone enjoying the same things when it comes to WWE or how they book their product, here are five unpopular opinions you might actually agree with.

#5 Baron Corbin deserves to be champion

Shouldn't King Corbin be champion by now?

Baron Corbin is one of the most controversial Superstars in modern day WWE history and a lot of that has to do with just how good he is at playing the bad guy. It's almost like it was the role he was born to play that role in WWE.

When Roman Reigns was still penciled in for a Universal Title match at WrestleMania 36, whom did WWE put him against to build up The Big Dog? Furthermore, when the company needed a heel manager on Monday Night Raw two years ago, whom did they call on?

If nothing else, Corbin has more than proven himself as a character capable of invoking a reaction, which is why they need to put a title on him. Not only will it send fans into an absolute outrage at the very thought of him holding the company's most prestigious prize, it also will make whoever beats him an even more popular figure with the WWE Universe.

