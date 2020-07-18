4 versions of Bray Wyatt that could appear at Extreme Rules

Bray Wyatt will face off against WWE Universal Champion and his former Wyatt Family follower, Braun Strowman at WWE's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules in a non-title "Wyatt Swamp Fight". For this match, we have seen Bray Wyatt resurrect his "Eater of Worlds" persona.

Many members of the WWE Universe were shocked to see this version of Bray Wyatt back on WWE television as it was assumed that the "Eater of Worlds" was left in the past, owing to the emergence of the Firefly Fun House and The Fiend over the last year and a half.

However, the return of the "Eater of Worlds" version of Bray Wyatt has prompted WWE fans and analysts alike to ponder how many versions of Bray Wyatt we could possibly see at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

Let's take a look at all the alter egos of Bray Wyatt which the WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman could encounter during the Wyatt Swamp Fight.

Bray Wyatt has recently resurrected "The Eater of Worlds" persona.

#4 "The Eater of Worlds" Bray Wyatt

"The Eater of Worlds" version of the Bray Wyatt character was introduced to the WWE Universe in 2012 in NXT along with his disciples, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. The trio was collectively known as The Wyatt Family.

A play on former WWE Superstar Waylon Mercy and Robert De Niro's character from the movie Cape Fear, fans were enthralled by this cult leader known as Bray Wyatt. Danny Spivey, the wrestler behind the Waylon Mercy character, even gave Bray Wyatt his blessing to go ahead with the persona in question during his visit to the WWE Performance Center.

The character would evolve slightly over time but largely remain the same during its initial run from 2012 to 2018.

This version of the Bray Wyatt character is the most familiar with Braun Strowman. The Eater of Worlds was the version of Bray Wyatt which introduced Braun Strowman to WWE, back in 2015, as the "Black Sheep" of The Wyatt Family.

Therefore, it isn't completely surprising that WWE decided to resurrect this version of Bray Wyatt after a brief cameo at WrestleMania 36 during the Firefly Fun House Match.

What better way to continue Bray Wyatt's feud with Braun Strowman than bringing back the mysterious Wyatt Family leader that brought the Monster Among Men into WWE in the first place?

The Firefly Fun House version of Bray Wyatt was defeated by Braun Strowman at Money in the Bank.

#3 "Firefly Fun House" Bray Wyatt

The Firefly Fun House version of Bray Wyatt is the one that we have seen the most of since Wyatt's return to WWE in 2019.

The playful, jolly, and "Mr. Rodgers" sweater-wearing version of Wyatt is known for his light-hearted vignettes inside the Firefly Fun House with his various puppet companions.

It was this version of Bray Wyatt that initiated this recent feud with the Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. However, when the Firefly Fun House version of Bray Wyatt faced Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship at Money in the Bank in May, he was defeated by the Monster Among Men.

Since then, we have seen the Firefly Fun House version of Bray Wyatt make way for the Eater of Worlds. However, this does not mean we won't see Wyatt in his red sweater at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

The Fiend hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 36.

#2 "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

After introducing his joyful, jolly, and happy-go-lucky side, Bray Wyatt took little time to unleash another one of his alter egos, The Fiend. This one being evil, dark, and more sinister than the WWE Universe could ever imagine

The Fiend would become the WWE Universal Champion by defeating Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel 2019 and dominate everyone in his path, except Bill Goldberg.

However, The Fiend has not competed since defeating John Cena at WrestleMania 36 in the Firefly Fun House match.

The Firefly Fun House version of Bray Wyatt was unable to defeat Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship at Money in the Bank. For the rematch at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt has appeared to revert to his "Eater of Worlds" persona in his quest to defeat his former Wyatt Family follower.

However, should this version of Bray Wyatt fail to defeat the Monster Among Men, perhaps Bray Wyatt could channel his most sinister alter ego, The Fiend, to finally defeat his former protégé.

Husky Harris made his NXT debut during the show's second season.

#1 Husky Harris

The Husky Harris character is something that Bray Wyatt and the WWE would like the WWE Universe to forget.

"The army tank with a Ferrari engine" appeared on Season Two of WWE NXT, in its old format, in 2010. While Harris was not the prettiest picture to look at, his work on the microphone and in the ring made him stand out from the pack. He would even join the Nexus in 2010 and subsequently become a part of the New Nexus in 2011.

Unfortunately, Husky Harris' first stint on the main roster would last less than a year. A punt kick from Randy Orton in January of 2011 would send Harris all the way back to FCW.

Fast forward to 2020 and Husky Harris is still acknowledged by Bray Wyatt, albeit slightly, in the Firefly Fun House vignettes. "Huskus the Pig Boy" is a pig puppet often seen during episodes of the Firefly Fun House. Huskus can often be seen overeating and is taken to task by Bray Wyatt for his greedy attitude when it comes to food. This is a slight nod to Bray Wyatt's previous persona of Husky Harris, who was reportedly told to get his weight under control.

During the Wyatt Swamp Fight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, could Bray Wyatt tap into his former persona of Husky Harris once again? In a match and feud built around mind games, the reappearance of Husky Harris could certainly serve as a distraction that could facilitate a victory for Bray Wyatt.