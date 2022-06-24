5 must-watch videos of WWE Superstars outside the ring - Roman Reigns rides a hoverboard, female superstar mocks AJ Styles 

While WWE Superstars are known to entertain inside the squared circle, they have moments outside the ring that are just as much fun to watch. Whether it's at ringside, backstage, or on holiday, these natural showmen certainly know how to keep fans hooked.

Even The Undertaker, who was committed to not breaking kayfabe, has had his fair share of funny moments offscreen. While once performing at a WWE live event in Vienna, Austria, The Deadman went insane while looking for a tag from Triple H.

He splashed water on his face, ran from corner to corner like a maniac, and even slammed the steel steps with his feet. The fans in attendance were amused by Taker's wild antics.

It is always heartening to see WWE Superstars relish their lives beyond the complexities of the wrestling business. In this article, we present five must-watch videos of WWE Superstars outside the ring.

#5 Seth Rollins mocks a couple of young Cody Rhodes fans

Seth Rollins recently ran into a couple of Cody Rhodes admirers at WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event show in Cape Girardeau.

While on his way to the ring, The Visionary found two kids dressed as The American Nightmare, yelling at him from behind the barricade. Rollins then taunted the kids, a gesture that seemingly upset them.

A few moments later, The Visionary returned to the ringside to tell the duo he wasn't scared of them. As the altercation continued, Rollins hilariously approached security personnel to remove the two Cody Rhodes fans from the arena.

The frustrated pair finally got their redemption when Riddle arrived to punish The Architect outside the ring.

#4 Nikki Bella impersonates former WWE Champion AJ Styles

In January 2017, Nikki Bella posted a funny impersonation video on Bella Twins' YouTube channel. The former Divas Champion disguised herself as AJ Styles and mocked several aspects of his character.

She joked about The Phenomenal One's hairstyle, southern accent, and even the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction he suffered at TLC 2016. Bella then approached Styles and showed him the video, to which the former WWE Champion couldn't stop laughing.

Interestingly, AJ Styles was in a rivalry with Nikki's love interest at the time, John Cena. It was hilarious to see him joking around with Bella backstage while he threatened to beat up The Cenation Leader every week.

#3 Liv Morgan does a moonsault off a yacht

Liv Morgan working on her moonsaults for #WWERAW WATCH HERLiv Morgan working on her moonsaults for #MITB ?! 🔥🔥 WATCH HER 🔥🔥Liv Morgan working on her moonsaults for #MITB ?! 👀 #WWERAW https://t.co/mEwaXRHclM

After confirming her spot in this year's Money in the Bank ladder match, Liv Morgan was seen spending some quality time on a yacht. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose accompanied her as the three stars posted several clips on social media.

In one such clip, Morgan can be seen executing a picture-perfect moonsault off the yacht. The video garnered fascinating reactions on social media, with many fans claiming that the RAW Superstar was preparing for Money in the Bank.

#2 Roman Reigns rides a hoverboard backstage before WrestleMania 35

Although Roman Reigns portrays a serious character on-screen, he is one of the most fun-loving individuals behind the scenes.

The Head of the Table was once found riding a hoverboard backstage. The person shooting the video can be seen instructing the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on how to use the quirky vehicle.

While he initially took time to settle on the board, Reigns eventually got the hang of it and traveled a considerable distance. It seems like even the hoverboard had no choice but to acknowledge The Tribal Chief.

#1 Randy Orton meets a kid claiming he could counter the RKO

Randy Orton's RKO is one of the deadliest finishers in pro wrestling history. There haven't been many WWE Superstars that could successfully counter this lethal maneuver. However, The Viper once came across a kid who was quite confident about reversing the RKO.

In a video posted on WWE's YouTube channel in June 2016, a young fan named Dash revealed that he knew exactly how to counter the RKO. He seemed pretty sure about when Orton's instincts would tell him to execute his finisher.

While the little fan was boasting about having a strategy to reverse his finisher, The Viper was sitting behind the curtains, listening to the amusing conversation.

As Dash continued to mock Orton's instincts, the latter appeared from behind and wrapped his hands around his neck. The Apex Predator then asked the young boy to execute his plans and get out of his hold.

The kid, however, was too dumbfounded upon seeing Randy Orton. He then proceeded to hug The Viper, implying it was the only way for him to escape the wrath of the RKO.

