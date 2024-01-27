5 Viral moments WWE could create at Royal Rumble 2024

Royal Rumble 2024 is less than a day away, and the excitement level is through the roof as the WWE Universe gears up for the first and most eagerly anticipated premium live event of the year.

From genuine surprise entrants to unexpected betrayals, the Rumble is notorious for creating viral moments. Let's not rule out the 30-person melees in this regard, for they, too, possess considerable entertainment value.

Paul London overselling the clothesline from Gene Snitsky in his elimination was one of the most memorable eliminations of all time, as was Santino Marella's embarrassing exit from the 2009 Royal Rumble.

However, last year's event at the Alamodome set the bar extremely high. The men's Rumble match witnessed a massive mid-air collision between Ricochet and Logan Paul that generated millions of views on social media. Sami Zayn rattling Roman Reigns' back in the closing moments also sent the internet into a frenzy.

Thus, expectations are naturally high heading into the Tropicana Field. Here, we propose five suggestions for viral moments WWE could create at Royal Rumble 2024.

#5. John Cena and CM Punk have an epic staredown in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match

Expand Tweet

CM Punk left WWE a decade ago following the 2014 Men's Rumble. Ten years later, Punk returns to the squared circle in the Tropicana Field to compete in the 30-man bout.

The Straight-Edge Superstar is one of the favorites to win the match, but he would have to outlast 29 other superstars to do so, a feat he couldn't accomplish in his first run.

The beauty of the Rumble is the surprise entrants, which could range from NXT talents to retired legends. In Punk's case, this could be a nightmare as he may have to confront a demon from his past in John Cena.

Although there is no official word on Cena's status for Royal Rumble 2024, The 16-time world champion is famous for keeping his comebacks a close secret. It is unlikely, but The Champ could enter the Rumble for one last chance at glory.

If he does so, he may cross paths with Punk. The face-off between The Voice of The Voiceless and The Face That Runs The Place would send chills down everyone's spine and set the internet ablaze.

The John Cena-CM Punk saga put the Straight-Edge Superstar on the map, and revisiting this historic rivalry briefly at Royal Rumble 2024 is bound to generate buzz.

#4. Roman Reigns Spears AJ Styles in mid-air to retain the Unified WWE Universal Title at Royal Rumble 2024

Roman Reigns has a tough task ahead of him in the Tropicana Field as he defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against three of SmackDown's top dogs - AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton.

Each of the contenders has zero love lost for The Tribal Chief and is only united in opposition to the champion. Although WWE has built all three challengers as credible threats, Reigns will probably leave Royal Rumble 2024 with the title.

This prediction brings us to our next question: Who will take the dreaded pinfall? Orton has been treated as a top priority, receiving considerable protection. Thus, The Viper will most likely be protected in defeat.

The Tribal Chief pinned Knight at Crown Jewel in November 2023, and two back-to-back pinfall losses on PLEs will severely damage the popular superstar's aura. That leaves Styles as the most probable candidate to take the three-count.

Although unfortunate, he could help create a viral moment markedly reminiscent of his Extreme Rules bout with Roman Reigns. The Phenomenal One could take a massive mid-air spear from the champion as he launches himself off the top rope to land his trademark finisher.

While fans already got a taste of this mid-air spear almost eight years ago, it should elicit much drama and energy from the live crowd.

#3. Rhea Ripley wreaks havoc in the Men's Royal Rumble

Expand Tweet

Mami seems to be rather unoccupied at Royal Rumble 2024. Rhea Ripley doesn't have a title defense scheduled for the PLE. Furthermore, as the reigning champion, she is ineligible to enter the Women's Rumble.

However, her status as Women's World Champion doesn't debar her from entering the Men's Royal Rumble to help her Judgment Day stablemates wreak havoc.

This wouldn't be unprecedented. Chyna, Beth Phoenix, Kharma, and most recently, Nia Jax have all entered the fray to wreak havoc in the 30-man melee. Mami has an added advantage in that she is comfortable going head-to-head with the male members of the WWE roster.

If she does enter, Ripley would certainly have a massive impact, probably eliminating a few undercard Superstars or hitting the Riptide on every man in sight. WWE could also get creative with how they insert the Women's Champion into the mix.

The Eradicator could replace an injured Dominik Mysterio before Mysterio enters the fray, or she could broker a deal with R-Truth, the newest member of the family, to take Truth's spot.

Either way, Twitter would certainly trend with the hashtag "Mami" if Ripley sets foot in the Men's Rumble.

#2. R-Truth has another comedic spot at Royal Rumble 2024

Since returning at Survivor Series 2023, R-Truth has become a mainstay in the spotlight courtesy of his hilarious interactions with The Judgment Day, a group that he considers family.

The Judgment Day doesn't consider Truth as a member, despite the veteran defeating JD McDonagh last month. However, Damian Priest has shown a softer side towards the former 24/7 Champion, but their relationship has soured recently.

Either way, Truth believes Royal Rumble 2024 will be a "Judgment Day type of event." Thus, fans can expect the 52-year-old veteran to get involved in the 30-man melee.

Whenever Truth is involved, fans are bound to burst out with laughter, and the Rumble will be no different. A confused R-Truth could eliminate himself from the bout to prove his loyalty to Priest upon accidentally eliminating another member of the group.

The allure of the moment will depend on how WWE books the spot at Royal Rumble 2024, but rest assured, fans will be thoroughly entertained.

#1. The Rock stares down Roman Reigns to close Royal Rumble 2024

The Rock returned at RAW: Day 1 and dropped a massive bombshell when he referenced sitting at "the head of the table." Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman took the statement casually, but their nonchalance may turn into frustration if Rocky returns at Royal Rumble 2024.

The direction seems clear as WWE seems to be setting the stage for a colossal dream match between The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief. This has been teased for several years, but this is the closest the prospect has come to becoming a reality.

Although an alternative route would feature The Great One winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble, the move could draw much criticism, especially considering the other competitors involved in the bout.

A safer bet would be the massive star returning to confront the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in his post-victory celebration. Naturally, Triple H would want to book this segment as the closing sequence.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.