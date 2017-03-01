5 way too early picks for WWE Mr. Money in the Bank 2017

It's never too soon to start speculating who will be holding the Money in the Bank briefcase come the summer.

Could Cesaro be 2017’s Mr. Money in the Bank?

Currently, all sights are set on WWE WrestleMania 33, and rightfully so. It's shaping up to be a blockbuster card so far, yet the aftermath of the event is equally exciting.

There are quite a few stars at the moment who are on the brink of greatness but just need that little extra push, which is where the Money in the Bank briefcase comes in.

This summer, the Money in the Bank pay-per-view will return and once again, someone will ascend the ladder and ultimately earn themselves a future world title match at any time of their choosing. But who?

Since it is not yet known whether the pay-per-view will be exclusive to either Raw or SmackDown Live, this list will include athletes from both brands that should be considered strong candidates to become the next Mr. Money in the Bank.

#5 The Miz

The Miz won Raw’s Money in the Bank Ladder match in 2010

Alright, so two-time Money in the Bank winners aren't ideal, but I would argue that it worked out pretty well for both Edge and CM Punk in the past years.

Their initial runs in the main event scene weren't stellar, yet it was when they cashed the contract the second time that they truly solidified themselves as main event calibre competitors.

The Miz is in a similar position right now where he was only in contention for WWE's top titles shortly after winning the coveted briefcase in 2010. Once he dropped the prestigious prize, he was dropped down to the mid-card level and never recovered.

That said, he has been doing the best work of his career this last year and deserves another shot at super stardom. He came close to becoming WWE championship at Elimination Chamber just recently, but the briefcase could be exactly what he needs to get himself back where he belongs.