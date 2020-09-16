5 ways Aalyah Mysterio could be getting involved on RAW

The entire family of Rey Mysterio has been appearing on RAW over the last couple of weeks. The WWE legend has introduced fans to his wife Angie and daughter Aalyah, whilst his son Dominik has begun his wrestling career. There is much talk surrounding Aalyah Mysterio in particular of late.

A small moment on this week's RAW caused Aalayah Mysterio to stand out and got people questioning her character. Last night, Murphy appeared at ringside during the Steel Cage match between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio, despite being warned to stay away by The Monday Night Messiah.

Murphy tried to hand Rollins a kendo stick, which was later used against him by Dominik, and later the disciple accidentally hit his leader with the door of the cage. Following the bout, Rollins unleashed his fury against Murphy in a vicious beatdown. Murphy was left on the floor and was later approached by Aalyah Mysterio, who came to check on him.

With the Mysterio family becoming a big feature of Monday Night RAW, what could be in store for Aalyah Mysterio?

#5 Could Aalyah Mysterio help turn Murphy face?

Could Murphy be leaving the side of The Monday Night Messiah?

Since January of this year, Murphy has been in alignment with Seth Rollins and become his disciple along with the AOP, who were later released from WWE. Over recent weeks, The Monday Night Messiah has become more and more unhinged in his actions, extracting Rey Mysterio's eye at Extreme Rules and growing increasingly frustrated with his disciple, Murphy.

Aalyah Mysterio has been portrayed as a sympathetic character so far, helping to defend her family against the antics of The Monday Night Messiah. Now that Murphy is receiving rejection from Rollins, could Aalyah be the one to help him see the light?