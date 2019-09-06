5 Ways AEW should book Cody vs Chris Jericho at Full Gear

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 564 // 06 Sep 2019, 23:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chris Jericho vs Cody at AEW Full Gear

Coming on the heels of All Elite Wrestling's All Out PPV, Chris Jericho has found himself a challenger for the AEW World Title when he meets Cody at Full Gear, the follow-up to All Out, taking place on November 9 in Baltimore.

The bout was made utilizing AEW's emphasis on the win/loss records of the promotion's talents, with AEW President Tony Khan issuing the following comment to SI regarding the matchup:

“Cody’s outstanding record in singles competition has secured him the number one contender ranking, and he will be challenging AEW world champion Chris Jericho in the first-ever pay-per-view defense of the championship on November 9 in Baltimore at Full Gear,” said Khan.

“Cody earned this opportunity over the summer as he remained unbeaten in singles bouts, scoring pins on a pair of proven veterans, defeating his older brother, the legendary wrestler Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing, and beating bitter rival and former partner Shawn Spears at All Out—and battling to a draw with the exciting upstart Darby Allin at Fyter Fest."

With the above in mind, let's take a look at five ways AEW can book Chris Jericho vs Cody at Full Gear.

#5 Have Chris Jericho cleanly defeat Cody

Chris Jericho

AEW has done a solid job of booking talents such as Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, who also serve as All Elite Wrestling executives, to look good on PPV, but not to bury other key talents in the company.

WWE is often criticized for talents such as Shane McMahon, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon taking up too much TV time, or burying other talents who are trying to get over on TV, and AEW has so far avoided that booking decision.

At AEW Full Gear, Chris Jericho should cleanly defeat Cody Rhodes, maintaining Jericho's hot momentum, and avoiding the perception that Cody is booking himself at the top of his own promotion.

1 / 5 NEXT