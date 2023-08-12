5 ways Bray Wyatt can finally make his WWE return 

For over a decade, the Bray Wyatt character has taken many forms in the WWE. While his charisma and talent in the ring are clear for all to see, something has always seemed to be missing.

In October 2022, The former Universal Champion returned to the company after being surprisingly released the year before. After the fanfare wore off, Wyatt's comeback fell rather flat, with him competing in just one televised match from the time of his return up until January 2023.

Bray has not been seen on WWE programming now since February 2023, originally it seemed that an injury was keeping him away from the ring, however, it was recently reported that he has been dealing with a serious illness.

Despite his ailments, it seems as though Wyatt may make his return soon, therefore, we have compiled a list of five potential ways the 36-year-old could return.

#5. Bray takes on The Tribal Chief

For many both in and out of the company, Bray has always been seen as one of the biggest stars on the roster. If Wyatt does make his comeback, then who better for him to target than the biggest star of them all, Roman Reigns.

In August 2020, Bray, who was then the Universal Champion, lost his title to Reigns. Since then, Roman has not lost that title, with his current run with the belt standing at 1077 days.

Since then, Roman's ego has gotten out of control, with seemingly no star able to get the mental edge over him. However, ever one to play mind games with his opponents, Wyatt may be just the star to end his reign.

#4. Wyatt looks to continue a feud

The Eater of Worlds' only televised one-on-one match since returning in October last year was at the 2023 Royal Rumble against LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match, where he defeated the Megastar.

Since then, LA Knight's popularity amongst the fans has risen astronomically, with many hoping he can soon capture world championship gold.

When Bray Wyatt does return, he could make his comeback as a jealous, vengeful version of himself who is hellbent on derailing the momentum of a superstar that he once beat.

#3. Bray Wyatt goes for the world title

Another route that Bray Wyatt could pursue when making his return to World Wrestling Entertainment could be for him to go after the company's newest prize on Monday Night RAW, the World Heavyweight Championship.

The title is currently held by Seth Rollins, with the visionary defeating AJ Styles for the belt last May at Night of Champions. Since then, Rollins has retained his belt twice against Finn Balor, first at Money In The Bank and then at SummerSlam.

Rollins and Wyatt also have a history, with Bray winning the Universal Championship against Seth back in 2019 at Crown Jewel. Therefore, he should have plenty of confidence in facing Rollins once again with World title gold on the line.

#2. The Eater of Worlds takes on a general

One Championship that Bray Wyatt has not yet won in his career with the WWE is the prestigious Intercontinental Title. Over the past year and a half, the title has been elevated by its current holder Gunther. The Austrian's reign currently stands at 428 days, with him only 27 days away from breaking the Honky Tonk Man's all-time record run with the belt.

Since capturing the Intercontinental Championship back in June of 2022, Gunther has defeated many of the company's biggest stars in convincing fashion, such as Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and many more.

Whether Gunther breaks the Honky Tonk Man's record or not, a match that could certainly show to fans that Bray Wyatt is back and ready to take on the best that the company has to offer would be to take on The Ring General in a one-on-one match.

#1. The Judgment Day gets a new member

Bray Wyatt has been part of a stable for a long time during his WWE career. Over the years, many performers have joined his 'family' from time to time, including Erick Rowan, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, and the late great Brodie Lee (a.k.a Luke Harper).

Today the biggest faction in the company is The Judgment Day, consisting of Rhea Ripley, Dominim Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest. The group has a stranglehold over Monday night RAW. Despite their current dominance, friction between Finn and Priest has begun to show, with Balor, who has world title aspirations of his own, feeling threatened by a potential cash-in of Damian's Money In The Bank briefcase.

With either Priest or Balor seemingly on their way out of the group sooner rather than later, Bray Wyatt joining one of the most popular acts in the company could be the perfect role for him when he returns.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?