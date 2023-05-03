5 Ways Bray Wyatt can return to WWE

Bray Wyatt was supposed to have a match against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. However, an undisclosed illness reportedly kept the former Universal Champion from going up against The Almighty. WWE ended up scrapping the match altogether.

Bray Wyatt was also not part of the WWE Draft 2023. Ringside News reported that he was not medically cleared to compete. As of this writing, there’s no word on how long it will take for Wyatt to make a comeback on WWE television.

That being said, Wyatt is still part of the WWE roster and is bound to return to the company at some point. It was recently reported that the company hired a new writer to work on material for the Eater of Worlds.

In light of the recent reports, let’s discuss five possible scenarios for Bray Wyatt’s WWE return.

#1. The storyline with Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss was a major part of Bray Wyatt’s storyline during his stint as The Fiend. Wyatt’s return to the company at Extreme Rules 2022 also paved the way for a possible reunion with Little Miss Bliss.

Though WWE kept the two away from each other, the company still put Alexa in a storyline with Wyatt’s cohort, Uncle Howdy.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Wyatt and Alexa’s status in the wake of the WWE Draft 2023 suggests that the two could return to the company together. The Goddess recently appeared on That’s My Jam alongside fellow superstar The Miz.

#2. Compete for the World Heavyweight Championship

It’s been nearly three years since Bray Wyatt held a world title. The 35-year-old superstar lost the Universal Championship to Roman Reigns at Payback 2020. He was released from WWE several months after the said premium live event.

Wyatt could become part of the tournament to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion. The mysterious superstar could enter the tournament as a surprise entrant. For those wondering, the tournament finals will occur at Night of Champions on May 27.

#3. Reunite with Uncle Howdy

Uncle Howdy made his presence felt on SmackDown weeks after Bray Wyatt returned to WWE television. At first, it seemed that the two were enemies. The mysterious Howdy was later revealed to be in an alliance with Wyatt. He even took out LA Knight on Wyatt’s behalf at the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event.

WWE could set up Wyatt’s return by having Uncle Howdy show up on both RAW and SmackDown. Howdy could foretell the arrival of the Eater of Worlds through ominous promos and vignettes. Click here to read about Uncle Howdy's identity.

#4. Feud with Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare soon found himself in a bitter feud with Brock Lesnar. The two will collide at Backlash this Saturday.

WWE could put Cody Rhodes and Bray Wyatt in a feud together post-Backlash. Both superstars can cut incredible promos. A heel Bray Wyatt, could be the perfect opponent for babyface Cody Rhodes with SummerSlam as the place for a potential match-up.

#5. Form a stable with Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were drafted to SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft 2023. The superstars retained their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance this week on NXT.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn have supernatural gimmicks, which could work well in a potential pairing with Wyatt. The trio could even form a stable on SmackDown after Wyatt returns to WWE.

