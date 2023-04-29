Who are Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn? Meet SmackDown's newest WWE Draft call-ups

The first four rounds of the WWE Draft have officially come to pass. Nearly fifty percent of the WWE roster, including entire stables, were assigned their respective brands on the latest episode of SmackDown. The event also saw NXT stars Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn receive their main roster call-ups.

The NXT call-up was announced by Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg. The Heartbreak Kid announced Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn for SmackDown during the fourth round of the WWE Draft. The camera then panned to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, to showcase the reactions of the newest additions to the blue brand.

For those unaware, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are the reigning NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo captured the titles at NXT Stand & Deliver. The team used to compete on NXT UK prior to their arrival in Shawn Michaels' NXT.

Alba Fyre was known as Kay Lee Ray in the UK. She is a former NXT UK Women's Champion. She also happens to be the longest-reigning NXT UK Women's Champion. She held the title for 649 days before dropping it to Meiko Satomura.

NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell also received her main roster call-up as part of the WWE Draft. The Australian was announced as the newest member of the RAW roster by Hall of Famer Road Dogg.

WWE Draft: Who was the number one pick for SmackDown and RAW?

Triple H kicked off the WWE Draft edition of SmackDown this week. The Game announced The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman) as the number one picks for the blue brand. RAW, on the other hand, got Cody Rhodes as their number one pick.

The American Nightmare suffered a shocking loss to The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. It remains to be seen whether Rhodes will be able to finish his feud against Reigns now that the two men are on different brands.

Meanwhile, the Draft will continue next week on RAW.

