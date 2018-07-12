5 Ways Brock Lesnar Can Interfere In The Reigns-Lashley Match at Extreme Rules

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is back in the news, but this time it is for his return to the UFC rather than the WWE. Lesnar made an appearance at UFC 226, challenging UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier to a match.

Lesnar cannot fight in the UFC for the next 6 months as he has to get back in the USADA testing pool (and pay a few fines), so he will only return to the UFC in January and not before that.

The Beast's last appearance in a WWE ring was at the Greatest Royal Rumble on 27, April 2018 where he once again defeated Roman Reigns, inside a steel cage. Lesnar is not scheduled to return to the WWE anytime soon, but what if he did return at this Sunday's Extreme Rules PPV?

Here are five scenarios that could happy on Lesnar's return to the WWE ring.

#1 Destroys both Reigns and Lashley after the match

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley

The Lesnar-Reigns rivalry has been ongoing for quite a few years and Lesnar has reigned supreme over The Big Dog the last few times that the two got in a ring.

The last time that the two fought inside a WWE ring was at the Greatest Royal Rumble, which was also Lesnar's last appearance on WWE TV. It seems like the rivalry hasn't ended, and with Vince McMahon and co. adamant that Reigns is "The Guy" of WWE, we can see this happen once again.

Meanwhile, Lesnar and Lashley haven't crossed paths in the WWE as Lashley's first stint in the WWE was just after Lesnar left, and now is the first time that both Lashley and Lesnar are in the WWE at the same time.

Could Lesnar come out during Reigns and Lashley's match at Extreme Rules and destroy both of them, showing them that he's the main guy in the WWE and on RAW? This could possibly set-up a feud for SummerSlam, where the Universal title finally changes hands and Lesnar leaves WWE.