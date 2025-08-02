5 ways Cody Rhodes could make an immediate impact after winning the Undisputed WWE Title

WWE SummerSlam weekend is here, and all eyes are on the main event of Sunday's card. That night will see John Cena and Cody Rhodes clash in a WrestleMania rematch.For those unaware, the two went at it at The Show of Shows, and the bout was marred by controversy. Not only did John Cena cheat to win, but Travis Scott interfered, and fans were quite unhappy with how it turned out.Below are five ways Cody Rhodes could make an immediate impact if he's able to win the Undisputed WWE Title back.#5. He could turn heel after winning the Undisputed WWE ChampionshipFans know that John Cena shockingly turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto. If speculation is to be believed, there is a chance that Cody Rhodes was originally meant to be the one who took the villainous path.If Cody becomes world champion again, the biggest way he could make an immediate impact is by turning heel himself this time. Of course, there will be a big difference in how he did it compared to Cena.John Cena turned heel to set up winning the championship. Cody Rhodes will instead get the title and then become a villain. This could set up an entirely different story of Rhodes becoming more desperate and aggressive as his reign persists.#4. Cody Rhodes could call out Roman Reigns to complete their trilogyCody Rhodes made his WWE return at WrestleMania 38. He battled and defeated Seth Rollins in what was an awesome match. One year later, Cody challenged Roman Reigns for the world title and lost.That didn't stop The American Nightmare, though. Cody recovered and went on to battle the leader of The Bloodline at WrestleMania 40. This time, despite help from The Rock and others, Cody Rhodes stood tall and won the world title.Now, if Cody really wants to make a splash, he will challenge The Tribal Chief to one more match to end their trilogy. It could be at Clash in Paris, Survivor Series, or even all the way to WrestleMania. Whichever event the challenge is made for, he could make it right after winning the gold.#3. He could challenge John Cena to one final boutA trilogy with Roman Reigns isn't the only one on the table. Cody Rhodes could also request one more match with John Cena in order to have a conclusive trilogy with one of the best stars in WWE history.The two first went one-on-one in a main event at WrestleMania 41 this year. While that match was mired with controversy, The American Nightmare ultimately lost his Undisputed WWE Championship. This weekend, they will clash once again.Supposing Cody wins the gold back, instead of challenging somebody like Carmelo Hayes or Aleister Black, Cody could instead request one more match with John. This would prove definitively which popular star is truly the best. Plus, it would no doubt sell a lot of tickets.#2. Cody could challenge both John and Roman for Cena's retirement matchA trilogy ending match with either Roman Reigns or John Cena would be a big way to make an impact. With that being said, Cody Rhodes could shake things up in WWE by instead challenging both men.What better way to conclude two rivalries than by mixing them together? This is especially effective given Roman Reigns' history with Cena, too. Of course, there is one other nugget that would make this especially impactful.Cody Rhodes could request the Triple Threat Match take place in December. More specifically, it could be John Cena's last-ever match. Cena retiring after a battle against arguably the two biggest stars of the modern era would be quite fitting.#1. Cody Rhodes could call out Randy Orton and shockingly assault himRandy Orton is one of the biggest legends of the modern era. He joined RAW and SmackDown beginning in 2002, and he has remained a key figure in WWE ever since. He's even a 14-time world champion.Orton and The American Nightmare have a long history together. They were part of The Legacy on WWE RAW earlier in Cody's career. Randy has served as a mentor of sorts to Rhodes for the better part of two decades now.With that being said, Cody could shock the world by calling Randy out after winning the world title. He could then shockingly betray and assault Orton. Cody could later justify it by claiming he knew The Viper would betray him one day, so Rhodes decided to strike first.