5 Ways that Edge could enter the WWE Championship or the Universal Championship picture

In what seems like a long time ago, when the world was normal and crowds were still in the stands, Edge made a triumphant return to WWE, in what has to be considered one of the best returns in the entire history of the company. Edge would go on to enter a feud with Randy Orton, beginning with a hard-fought win at WrestleMania and then coming up short at Backlash.

So, how does Edge come back and enter into a WWE Championship feud or the WWE Universal Championship picture, you ask? Here are a few possibilities that could happen, and in fact, one of them is pretty likely to happen in the future.

Be sure to chime in with your comments, and let us know which of these scenarios you'd like to see.

#5 Edge wins the Royal Rumble and goes after Randy Orton

One year ago I started climbing the Second Mountain. Still some climbing to do. pic.twitter.com/nVz0Fnl9y3 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) August 12, 2020

Edge's current run began at the Royal Rumble this year and his next one could begin at the 2021 Royal Rumble, where he goes on to win the whole thing and challenge the WWE Champion, Randy Orton, at WrestleMania for the biggest prize on the RAW brand. The third edition of their feud could play out at WrestleMania, with Edge putting Randy Orton over and cementing his legacy as the greatest ever to lace up a pair of boots. This could be a precursor to Randy Orton breaking Ric Flair's record.

Maybe not #OnThisDay but I’ll look forward to it my friend https://t.co/sJpGjFmfM5 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 10, 2020

Or maybe Edge does win the whole thing at WrestleMania and go on to mix it up with the world of talent waiting in the wings, hoping for a shot at the Ultimate Opportunist. And for Edge to stand tall after the Royal Rumble would not make too many fans upset, because of the feel-good nature of the victory.