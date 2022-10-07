5 ways former champion could return to WWE SmackDown tonight - Title contention, comeback match, and more

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 is almost here, and fans are about to witness an action-packed episode of SmackDown before the upcoming premium live event.

While a lot can happen in the episode, the company might have planned a surprise for fans that has been potentially leaked.

According to PWInsider, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega is in Boston and could return on SmackDown before Extreme Rules 2022. Without further ado, let's look at five potential ways that could happen.

#5. A backstage segment

Gary Cassidy @TheGaryCassidy



Incredible promo, a load of intensity - and it looks like we’ll be seeing more of Vega inside the ring, which is most definitely a good thing!



#WWERAW I absolutely LOVED this from Zelina Vega.Incredible promo, a load of intensity - and it looks like we’ll be seeing more of Vega inside the ring, which is most definitely a good thing! I absolutely LOVED this from Zelina Vega.Incredible promo, a load of intensity - and it looks like we’ll be seeing more of Vega inside the ring, which is most definitely a good thing!#WWERAW https://t.co/1zGxFOgazc

While surprise returns sound great when a superstar comes back and attacks someone, that doesn't necessarily happen every time.

Much like Shelton Benjamin made his comeback to WWE in 2017, Zelina Vega could engage herself in a backstage interview to signify her return. She could state that she is back and plans to climb the SmackDown Women's Division ladder.

She could also be confronted by a babyface like Shotzi to initiate tension.

#4. A comeback match

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Zelina Vega has been spotted at the Boston Airport in advance of the Smackdown Season premiere on FOX tonight.



She’s written into tonight's broadcast and is sporting a new look



- PWInsider Zelina Vega has been spotted at the Boston Airport in advance of the Smackdown Season premiere on FOX tonight.She’s written into tonight's broadcast and is sporting a new look- PWInsider https://t.co/5pFT1FEP8D

As mentioned above, Zelina Vega could be featured in a backstage segment to signify her return and engage in a rivalry.

Rather than just confirming a return, she could start trash-talking to elaborate on her heel character. She could then be confronted by a babyface like Raquel Rodriguez, and the former NXT Women's Champion could challenge her to a match that could result either way.

Vega could pull off an upset victory to initiate the rivalry, or Rodriguez could win quickly, after which the former Women's Tag Team Champion could initiate an attack to start a rivalry.

#3. Another surprise return?

⚔ @ungodlyrollins carmella and zelina vega should have another run as a tag team carmella and zelina vega should have another run as a tag team https://t.co/foKXaEDidF

Fans might remember that Queen Zelina is a former Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Carmella.

Carmella was injured at a live event back in August 2022 and has stayed out of action ever since. She also teased her return via social media but hasn't made a comeback yet.

Zelina Vega's return to SmackDown could be the perfect time for the tag team reunion. Both could once again aim for the Women's Tag Titles.

#2. A new tag team on WWE SmackDown

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Zelina Vega can be a big asset to WWE based off her promo work alone. I don't really care about what happened before.



I'm just happy to see her back. Zelina Vega can be a big asset to WWE based off her promo work alone. I don't really care about what happened before.I'm just happy to see her back. https://t.co/sLQGkLWyQZ

Although fans anticipate Carmella's return, her expected return date remains unclear. Meanwhile, fans could see the formation of a new tag team including Zelina Vega.

The Princess of Staten Island could return and align herself with someone like Natalya, Lacey Evans, or perhaps Sonya Deville in an attempt to climb the mountains of WWE SmackDown once again.

We know the Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai will be on the show. Vega's new tag team could immediately send a challenge for the title.

#1. A babyface Zelina Vega?

Andrew @bigtimeEST Anyone else hoping Zelina Vega returns as a babyface? I really feel like she’d do incredible.



Especially because her size would make her a believable underdog, and it would allow her to show off more of her high flying style we’ve seen glimpses of. Anyone else hoping Zelina Vega returns as a babyface? I really feel like she’d do incredible.Especially because her size would make her a believable underdog, and it would allow her to show off more of her high flying style we’ve seen glimpses of. https://t.co/hGGFp04IYe

The 2021 Queen's Crown winner has been a heel for most of her career. However, it might be the right time for a change.

She could be featured in a backstage segment or a promo where she confirms a change of heart and tries to win some fans for herself. If the company has any major plans for her, she could also undergo a change of gimmick.

Vega could certainly cut a promo where she lays out a challenge to the winner of the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

How do you see Zelina Vega returning to SmackDown tonight? Let us know in the comments section.

