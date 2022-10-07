WWE Superstar set to return after a 6-month absence [Potential Spoiler] - Reports

WWE SmackDown Women's division is set to get a boost as Zelina Vega is reportedly set to make her return to the blue brand.

According to a report by PWInsider, Zelina Vega was spotted at the Boston airport ahead of tonight's season premiere edition of SmackDown and reportedly written into the plans for the upcoming episode. The show is set to take place at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Back in June, it was reported that Vega had suffered an injury that required surgery to repair—forcing the star to be put on the self.

"WWE star Zelina Vega has been spotted at the Boston Airport in advance of the SmackDown Season premiere on FOX tonight...PWInsider.com has confirmed that she's written into tonight's broadcast and is sporting a new look, blonde look." [H/T PWInsider]

Vega was last seen back in April 2022 when she squared off against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a losing effort.

Zelina Vega recently addressed her WWE status on social media

The report comes after Vega recently went live on Instagram to discuss her potential in-ring return, noting that she would return but refusing to give any indication of when she would return:

"I can't give it all away, come on, now. Everybody's like, 'OMG, when is she gonna return?' I'm like, 'I promise, I will. I just can't tell you when,' because, if I were to say, 'Hey guys, here on this live, I'm telling you that I'm gonna return tomorrow or I'm coming back today,' you'd be like, 'Oh! cool!' Versus, if I made it really cool, like, the return is, like, really awesome, and it wasn't spoiled on the freaking dirtsheets, it would actually be a really good surprise. And that's what you want- the surprise!" she said. [From 0:00 to 0:34]

Before her departure, Vega had enjoyed some time as the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside her partner Carmella. In addition, she was crowned WWE's first "Queen of the Ring" at Crown Jewel in October 2021.

With her partnership with Carmella officially over, Vega has a real opportunity to break out as a singles competitor. This is something that many fans have been hoping for some time, as they view Vega's exceptional in-ring and mic skills as a main event worthy.

Vega's last singles win for the company came against Rhea Ripley in December last year.

What will come of Zelina Vega's return to WWE? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

