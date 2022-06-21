Zelina Vega teases WWE return following injury

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has been absent for a couple of months, but might be gearing up for a return to Monday Night RAW.

Queen Zelina hasn't been seen on WWE TV since losing to RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair on April 11. It was later reported by PWInsider that Vega had suffered some sort of in-ring injury that required surgery and that she was expected to be out for six to eight weeks.

Whatever the case, it seems she may be close to returning. Vega took to social media today with a GIF of herself walking down the aisle on WWE RAW, tweeting the following statement:

"Hmm *thinking emoji* it's Monday," Queen Zelina tweeted.

While it's unknown if Vega is about to return, it's been reported that her on-and-off again tag team partner Carmella is scheduled to return tonight. There's always a good chance that the company will bring them back together, so we'll find out soon enough.

Zelina Vega is the first Queen's Crown winner in WWE history

Last October, WWE held the first-ever Queen's Crown tournament that climaxed at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Zelina Vega defeated Toni Storm, Carmella, and Doudrop in the finals to win the Queen's Crown tournament. This was a huge accomplishment for Vega, who was on a big losing streak in the months prior. Before this, she had returned to the company following a dispute over her Twitch channel and other third-party platforms.

The tournament win led to a big push for Zelina Vega and ended with her and Carmella capturing the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles by defeating Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Whatever is going on with Queen Zelina, it seems that we should be expecting her back on WWE RAW sooner rather than later. It's clear that the company can benefit from strengthening the depth of its women's division across both RAW and SmackDown right now.

