5 Ways WWE could look drastically different following WrestleMania 36

Will Drew McIntyre make good on his Royal Rumble win?

Last year at WrestleMania 35, the landscape of the WWE was greatly changed. Not only did both major titles switch hands but every other title except for the SmackDown Tag Team titles and the US Championship also changed hands.

Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan and Ronda Rousey all entered the show as major champions of their respective brands but left without any gold. Becky Lynch became Becky Two Belts while Seth Rollins became The Beastslayer after the Showcase of the Immortals.

Even the Cruiserweight, RAW Tag Team and Intercontinental Championships changed hands. The simple fact is that last year's iteration of the Granddaddy of Them All essentially reset the WWE.

Will the same thing happen again at WrestleMania 36? It very well could but title changes won't be the only things that might reset the WWE that we currently know. Here are five ways that both RAW, SmackDown and NXT could look drastically different following WrestleMania 36.

#5 New faces

Could Monday or Friday nights become Undisputed following the Show of Shows?

One staple of post-WrestleMania shows is that new stars, either from NXT or other companies, debut on the episodes of RAW and SmackDown. Bobby Lashley returned to the WWE two years ago while the likes of Andrade, Ember Moon and many others have surprised the WWE Universe by showing up on the main roster.

This year shouldn't be different. The rosters are always shuffling with a return here or there and an addition via free agency. The most logical addiction that could be made in my opinion would be the Undisputed Era joining SmackDown They've run roughshod on NXT for the better part of three years and have literally won every title they could win in NXT.

At one point in 2019, Adam Cole made a prophecy that every member of his group would be holding gold in 2019. The prophecy came true but as things currently sit, he's the only one still holding his title. He could very well lose it at TakeOver: Tampa as it appears as if he's headed for a showdown with the Velveteen Dream at that event.

And then there's Bianca Belair. She's more than proven to be ready to join either Monday or Friday nights. It would likely be RAW due to being married to Montez Ford. She may or may not show up after WrestleMania but there will certainly be some new faces that do. And if Cole and company do show up, that will leave a huge void for a new bunch of heels to fill on the yellow and black brand.

