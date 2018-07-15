5 Ways in which Hulk Hogan could appear at WWE Extreme Rules 2018

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10.09K // 15 Jul 2018, 16:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Hulk Hogan is reportedly in town for Extreme Rules

There have been reports over the last 24 hours that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been spotted on a flight into Cleveland, Ohio, raising questions about a potential appearance at Extreme Rules.

The Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is a two-hour drive from the PPV venue – the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – and Hogan is not currently advertised to make any wrestling appearances in the area over the next few days.

The 64-year-old was fired by WWE in July 2015 after audio emerged of him using racial slurs in a recording from 2007. However, he has confirmed in multiple interviews this year that he has been in talks with the company about a return.

So, are these sightings simply a coincidence and is Hogan in the area for some other business? Or has he finally patched things up with WWE and is he set to make his long-awaited comeback at Extreme Rules?

Without further ado, let’s live in the land of fantasy booking for a moment and take a look at five ways that “The Hulkster” could appear at Extreme Rules.

#5 New SmackDown Live Commissioner

Shane McMahon is the current SmackDown Live Commissioner

On paper, two babyface authority figures on the same brand shouldn’t really work. However, in execution, the duo of Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan worked quite well together in the early stages of SmackDown Live, while Shane and Paige were involved in some entertaining segments after she was named the show’s new GM.

For the last three months, Shane O’Mac has been off television and Paige has been the only on-screen character running the blue brand, leading many people to believe that there could be a new Commissioner to replace Shane in the near future.

If WWE does decide to go down that route, is there anybody better than Hulk Hogan to take his place? The veteran previously worked with Paige on Tough Enough in 2015, so perhaps the former Divas champion could announce his return at Extreme Rules to form the next babyface authority duo on Tuesday nights.