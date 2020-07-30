5 Ways IMPACT Wrestling is elevating their company

IMPACT Wrestling seems to be hitting its stride. With a ton of momentum following Slammiversary, the company has more viewers and people talking about them than they have in a long time.

The build-up to Slammiversary created a buzz, with teases of potential superstars arriving in the company at the event. In the days leading up to the event, Sportskeeda’s own Gary Cassidy broke the news that the Good Brothers Machine Gun Karl Anderson and the Big LG Doc Gallows had signed with the company. That excitement, plus the anticipation of other stars arriving presented an amount of hype that IMPACT Wrestling hadn’t received in quite some time.

IMPACT Wrestling has added depth and variety to its roster with the addition of several wrestlers including Deonna Purrazzo, EC3, Eric Young, Brian Myers (formerly known as Curt Hawkins) and Heath (formerly known as Heath Slater). Couple those additions with IMPACT veterans such as Eddie Edwards, The North and Jordynne Grace, and you have a roster that has a healthy balance between fresh faces and people who’ve already established themselves within the company.

Who would you like to see challenge @TheEddieEdwards for the IMPACT World Championship? #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/zh3X8K3Hwj — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 29, 2020

This balance played out during Slammiversary, where we got surprise arrivals and seeing IMPACT Wrestling’s current roster standing tall. Seeing these interactions provided excitement to veteran IMPACT Wrestling fans and piqued the interest of fans who had not watched the company's shows previously. Fans were left salivating over what could come next for the company.

Now IMPACT Wrestling has a great opportunity to continue to provide its current audience with high-quality matchups and storylines, but a greater opportunity to attract new wrestling fans. What’s next for IMPACT Wrestling and how can they continue to put their mark on the professional wrestling landscape?

Here are five ways that IMPACT Wrestling has elevated their company.

#5 Offering something for all fans

IMPACT's Wrestle House debuted on the company's weekly show on July 28.

IMPACT Wrestling has a wide variety of characters, storyline and content that provide quality entertainment for fans no matter what they’re looking for. From wrestlers like Crazzy Steve to the legendary Ken Shamrock, IMPACT Wrestling has characters that can appeal to the masses.

The company also has a variety of content as well. From serious promos to the newly introduced Wrestle House, there is a healthy balance between providing dynamic wrestling matches and comedic entertainment throughout their shows.

Wrestle House, in its first installment on the July 28 episode of IMPACT Wrestling provided comedy, surprises, matches and an appearance from hardcore legend Tommy Dreamer. A mixture between Big Brother and other reality show competitions, Wrestle House could provide fans with a memorable experience in future episodes.

As the company continues to gain momentum, it will be interesting to see what they add next. Regardless of what fans are looking for in a wrestling product, IMPACT Wrestling has it to offer.