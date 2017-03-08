5 ways Raw bounced back after WWE Fastlane

Raw responded with authority.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 08 Mar 2017, 11:42 IST

Raw put the pressure back on SmackDown Live

WWE Fastlane was not well received and that's an absolutely huge understatement. The B show pay per view had a number of odd booking decisions that countered some of the great wrestling we saw, which is why the Monday Night Raw twenty-four hours later was so vital. Thankfully for fans and WWE employees alike, they pretty much knocked it out of the park.

The show flowed smoothly, there were matches made for WrestleMania and us as fans were given hope when it comes to the future of the company. With that being said, we would've expected nothing less given that we're now less than a month away from the biggest show of the year with a lot of people still possessing more questions than they have answers.

But let's forget the negatives for a few minutes and give credit where credit is due because that's what the red brand deserves right now. For months the WWE Universe have been slamming Raw in comparison to SmackDown Live, with the blue brand receiving a great deal of praise. However, the pressure has been put right back on their rivals as we approach the final stretch on the Road to WrestleMania.

With that being said, here are five ways Raw bounced back after WWE Fastlane.

#5 Aries explodes

Aries vs Neville is going to be a lot of fun

When Austin Aries stepped into the ring to interview Neville, many fans were hoping that it would be the first time that the two have a physical altercation on their way towards a rumoured match at WrestleMania 33. Thankfully, that's exactly what we got with the Chicago crowd helping the process along by chanting the name of The Greatest Man That Ever Lived.

The whole segment was perfect with the audience popping hard for Aries' attack. There's a chance it may not make it onto the main card in Orlando, but either way, it'll be a great way in which to show the world what the Cruiserweights can really do.

Now onto the segment that opened the show.