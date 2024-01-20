5 ways Roman Reigns can strike back against Nick Aldis following SmackDown

Nick Aldis sure got under Roman Reigns’ skin on SmackDown last night! The General Manager threatened to strip the Tribal Chief of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night’s warning wasn’t the first time Aldis had teased friction between him and the Head of the Table.

The pair had been involved in a tense backstage segment on SmackDown a couple of months ago. Aldis is stamping his authority by the day and can pull rank on anyone, and that includes the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

That being said, here are five ways Roman Reigns can one-up Nick Aldis following their interaction on the Blue brand:

#5 Roman Reigns threatens to no-show Royal Rumble 2024

Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The champion will put his title on the line in a Fatal Four-Way match featuring AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton.

Even though all four men have signed the contract, the Champion could threaten to no-show the upcoming Premium Live Event, putting the title match in jeopardy. While that is very unlikely to happen, such a sweeping declaration would definitely create drama ahead of the match.

#4 The Bloodline walks out on SmackDown

The Bloodline has been the top act on SmackDown for nearly four years now. Roman Reigns brought together The Usos following a bitter feud with Jey in 2020. The Head of the Table also mentored the twins ahead of their tag team title unification match against RK-Bro in 2022.

Reigns could possibly walk out on SmackDown as an act of defiance against Nick Aldis. The Tribal Chief knows he doesn’t need to be pinned or submitted in the Fatal Four-Way match. He could retaliate against the Blue brand’s authority figure post-Royal Rumble.

#3 Paul Heyman shows up on RAW

Adam Pearce may no longer want anything to do with The Bloodline, as the faction caused considerable trouble for the WWE Executive in 2022. That being said, Pearce won’t mind if Paul Heyman comes up with a proposal to bring the entire Bloodline to the Red brand.

Pearce’s relationship with Aldis is strictly business at this point. The SmackDown General Manager has openly extended invitations to RAW talents to discuss important matters with him. Pearce could be forced to act sooner than later.

#2 Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa take the Blue brand hostage

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa were responsible for putting AJ Styles on the shelf. The Phenomenal One returned to action a few weeks ago and immediately picked up his feud with The Bloodline. He also made enemies out of LA Knight and Randy Orton in the process.

Roman Reigns can potentially order Jimmy and Solo to take care of the SmackDown locker room in his absence. Hypothetically, The Bloodline could attack fellow Superstars as an act of defiance against General Manager Nick Aldis.

#1 Nick Aldis is forced to compete

Nick Aldis may have been brought in as an authority figure, but there is no denying he’s a fantastic in-ring performer. Aldis had a historic reign with the NWA and was also AJ Styles’ last opponent in TNA Wrestling. So Aldis can step up whenever he wants to, or whenever it is inevitable.

Roman Reigns seems to be the perfect comeback opponent for the SmackDown General Manager. The Head of the Table posted a message for Aldis on TikTok during the show this week.

Could we see Reigns versus Aldis at a WWE PLE in 2024? Sound off in the comments section.

