Roman Reigns to take a bold career move against Nick Aldis following SmackDown message? Taking a look at the prospect

Nick Aldis sent a bold message to Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown tonight. The General Manager threatened Reigns that he could turn the fatal four-way into a triple threat for a vacant title match if The Tribal Chief didn’t sign on the dotted line for the championship match at Royal Rumble 2024. Could this lead to some sort of retaliation from the top champion?

Reigns did sign the contract eventually towards the end of the show. He also mocked Aldis by throwing the contract, instead of handing it over to him. Hypothetically, The Head of the Table could continue his act of defiance by appearing on WWE RAW next week to tease potential feuds on the red brand.

Aldis would see this as a sign of disrespect, and (above all) a threat, because such a move would imply that SmackDown’s top champion intends to move to Monday Night RAW. With Seth Rollins presumably taking time off due to injury, this could be a huge opportunity for Adam Pearce to bring Roman Reigns to WWE RAW.

For those unaware, Nick Aldis had openly extended an invitation to Jinder Mahal to visit WWE SmackDown ahead of the Modern Day Maharaja’s world title match on RAW last week. That same match resulted in the reported MCL injury to Seth Rollins.

What message did Roman Reigns have for Nick Aldis during SmackDown?

Roman Reigns had a message for Nick Aldis during WWE SmackDown tonight. The Tribal Chief posted a new video on his TikTok, where he promised to 'fix him.' The video dropped moments after the General Manager threatened to strip the champion of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns is set to defend his title in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Head of the Table will put his championship on the line against AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton one week from this Saturday.

