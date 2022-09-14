5 Ways Roman Reigns could drop a WWE World Championship without losing a match

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest star in WWE and the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief is expected to walk into WrestleMania as one of the main title holders and take on the challenge of The Rock.

The most recent rumors from WrestleVotes suggest that WWE is trying to find a way for Reigns to drop one of his Championships ahead of the show so that the titles can once again be split.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes The situation w/ the world titles & Roman Reigns is “complex” according to a source. They would like to go into “Mania season” & WrestleMania itself with 2 champions, but they also don’t want Reigns losing AT ALL prior. I’m told HHH & co are open to all things creatively here. The situation w/ the world titles & Roman Reigns is “complex” according to a source. They would like to go into “Mania season” & WrestleMania itself with 2 champions, but they also don’t want Reigns losing AT ALL prior. I’m told HHH & co are open to all things creatively here.

The issue here is that the company also doesn't want The Head of the Table to lose a match before WrestleMania, so how can they take one of the titles away? The following looks at just five ways Roman Reigns can drop a championship without losing a match.

#5. Roman Reigns is stripped of his title for not defending for 30 days

This is now seemingly a defunct WWE rule since many champions have been able to reign without defending their titles at least once in a calendar month. That being said, things have changed since Triple H took over and Drew McIntyre mentioned ahead of his match against Reigns that he would ensure it was defended every 30 days.

This could be a hint that The Scottish Warrior could go to WWE management and complain that Reigns will not be defending the Championships at Extreme Rules. Of course, this was enough for Daniel Bryan to have his Championship taken away back in 2015 so it could be enough for Reigns to be stripped of one of his titles ahead of WrestleMania 39.

#4. Roman Reigns entrusts a member of The Bloodline to fight on his behalf

It has been made clear that Roman Reigns will not be part of the upcoming Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. If it becomes an issue that the titles are not defended on the show, then Reigns could entrust a member of The Bloodline to defend one of his titles on his behalf.

This would also be a fantastic way to create tension within The Bloodline as the other members will be annoyed that they were not chosen. The one who loses the match and the title will then have to answer to The Tribal Chief. Depending on the idea that the company has for The Bloodline in 2023 this could be an option.

#3. Austin Theory Cashes in his Money in the Bank contract in a triple-threat match

Whilst Roman Reigns would technically lose the match, he wouldn't be pinned. This would allow the title to be pushed into a new storyline with Austin Theory. Many fans believe that the young performer will come up short in his quest to become champion, so this could be an interesting swerve.

Theory is seen as a future star in the company, and this could be the biggest win of his career. If he cashes in and pins someone who is Reigns' opponent, then the stipulation could be that he only takes one title since the Money in the Bank contract stipulates that only one championship can be obtained via cash-in.

#2. WWE takes away one championship as punishment for bending the rules

The Bloodline is the only reason why Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The trio has saved Reigns on several occasions and Solo Sikoa was the reason why he was able to walk out of the United Kingdom with the Championships.

At some point, WWE management has to get tired of the fact that Reigns is running through the company and creating his own rules. Perhaps an idea would be for Adam Pearce to decide that he would be forced to drop one of the titles as punishment for an interference from The Bloodline. This would then force Reigns to come up with a new game plan where he doesn't rely on outside interference.

#1. WWE Drafts The Championships and not the Champion

There are reportedly plans for WWE to present their annual draft at some point in the next six months, but it's unclear when this will be. There is an opportunity there for them to decide that they will draft the Championships over Champions and make it a rule that no star is allowed to perform on both brands moving forward.

This would force Reigns to choose which brand he wants to be on and only allow him to have one Championship. This would then put the decision in the hands of WWE management and wouldn't make Reigns look any weaker for being forced to drop one of his titles.

How do you think WWE will book Roman Reigns losing one of his Championships? Have your say in the comments section below...

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell