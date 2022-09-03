5 Ways Roman Reigns' Bloodline could turn on Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have been nothing short of dominant in the past year or so. The Tribal Chief celebrated his two-year reign as Universal Champion on the latest episode of SmackDown. The Usos have also been a dominant tag team since becoming the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

The Bloodline seems unstoppable and has found a new ally in Sami Zayn. After weeks of helping the group and being a lackey to Reigns, Zayn was made an Honorary Uce and even got a chance to meet The Tribal Chief in person.

However, Sami Zayn's time as an honorary member of The Bloodline could seemingly be over after he cost Jey Uso a match against Kevin Owens on RAW. He could have bitten off more than he can chew.

Here are five ways Roman Reigns and The Bloodline could turn on Sami Zayn.

#5. Zayn costs Reigns the title inadvertently at Clash at the Castle

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle this Saturday. The Bloodline is expected to be involved in some capacity. McIntyre could seemingly be fighting off The Bloodline army to defeat The Head of the Table.

Sami Zayn will do anything to help The Bloodline at this point to make an impression on Reigns and make amends for his mistake on Monday. However, there's a chance Zayn's interference backfires and costs Reigns the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Imagine if Reigns' title dominance ended with one simple miscalculated step from the newest member of The Bloodline.

#4. The Bloodline turns on Zayn to send a message to the WWE roster

The Usos and Sami Zayn

One scenario would be for The Bloodline to purposely lay out Sami Zayn randomly just to prove a point to the main roster. The point being that unless you're family (and Paul Heyman), you have no place in The Bloodline.

The faction could turn on Sami Zayn at a moment's notice, laying him out on a future episode of SmackDown to drive home the point that no one is safe around them.

It could also be a way to turn Zayn face and let him team up with Kevin Owens for a future showdown with the faction. The two best friends turned foes could revive their camaraderie on either RAW or SmackDown and take down The Bloodline, even vying for the tag team titles.

#3. Solo Sikoa debuts, puts Sami Zayn out to pasture

NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa

One cool scenario would be to have NXT's Solo Sikoa, who is also related to The Bloodline as the brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso. Sikoa could debut on SmackDown and be brought in as the newest member of the group.

WWE can build up the animosity and tension between Sikoa and Zayn for a couple of weeks before having Sikoa pull the trigger and take him out.

This could be an effective way to put Solo Sikoa over and kickstart a feud between him and Zayn. Sikoa could benefit from feuding with a veteran such as Zayn and could make a name for himself on the main roster.

#2. Paul Heyman returns to trim the fat, Zayn disappears from WWE television

Paul Heyman could make his return the week after Clash at the Castle, take one good look at Sami Zayn and tell Roman Reigns that Zayn is "diluting the group." The Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief could immediately choose to have The Honorary Uce removed from the faction.

This would cause Sami Zayn to become upset, confused, and in a state of shock. The former Intercontinental Champion could leave the arena, telling the WWE Universe he doesn't know if he will ever come back.

This could be a way to write off Zayn from WWE television before the creative can come up with another direction for his character.

#1. Roman Reigns destroys Sami Zayn to setup huge babyface run

The final scenario could be a direct clash between Tribal Chief and The Honorary Uce. Roman Reigns outright pummels and beats Sami Zayn to a pulp on an episode of SmackDown after losing his patience with Zayn.

After the former Intercontinental Champion is laid out and sent to the hospital, Zayn could be written off WWE television for a while.

Fast forward many months to post-WrestleMania, and we see Sami Zayn make his return to WWE, but he can portray the El Generico gimmick. It is the same character that he played during his time with Ring of Honor.

Using this gimmick, he could make his return to SmackDown and immediately target Reigns and The Bloodline, picking up the pieces and beginning a monster babyface push.

Do you think Sami Zayn will be ousted from WWE soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

