Ever since The Fiend lost his Universal Championship to Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match at WWE Payback, fans have been throwing around wild guesses as to when and how their eventual clash will take place.

This is a matchup that involves several factors. Even though a babyface Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt's 'Eater of the Worlds' persona have faced each other countless times before, the stakes have been raised this time around because of strong characters like The Tribal Chief and The Fiend.

Here are 5 ways Roman Reigns and The Fiend could eventually clash in WWE.

#5: The Fiend attacks Roman Reigns to set up a fight inside WWE's Hell in a Cell structure

WWE Hell in a Cell will take place on October 25, 2020, in the ThunderDome, which makes it the latest upcoming pay-per-view for RAW and SmackDown.

Although WWE wants to save The Fiend vs Roman Reigns for a later date, a potential match at Hell in a Cell is not entirely out of the question.

The story is already there, and one interesting coincidence is that The Fiend faced Reigns' Shield brother, Seth Rollins, in WWE's hellacious cell structure last year.

Although that particular bout with Seth Rollins was critically panned in terms of expectations, Bray Wyatt's evil alter ego can redeem himself at the upcoming edition of WWE Hell in a Cell.

Advertisement

The only answer in the past decade could be when Seth beat The Fiend, Hell in a Cell — Chris Manno (@Mann_O_Steel17) September 29, 2020

Even though executing Reigns and Fiend's blockbuster pairing so early seems a bit inconvenient, but Hell in a Cell could mark the beginning of a long-term feud between both of these characters.

If WWE moves ahead with this idea as their final booking decision, The Fiend could ambush Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown after Clash of Champions, or perhaps even a week after that.