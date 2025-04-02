5 ways Sami Zayn could insert himself into the Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens feud

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will take their heated rivalry to WrestleMania 41, but it's also possible that Sami Zayn might get involved in the lead-up to The Show of Shows. Although his enemy is The Prizefighter, the sudden interference can also lead to him creating animosity with The Viper.

Ad

Sami Zayn hasn't been on WWE television since the brutal Unsanctioned match he had with Kevin Owens at the 2025 Elimination Chamber, which was won by the latter. However, The Prizefighter wasn't able to celebrate the win as Randy Orton returned soon after the bout and attacked his former partner. Now, Orton and Owens are set to face at WrestleMania 41, but Zayn shouldn't be counted out just yet.

In this list, let's take a look at five ways Sami Zayn can insert himself into Randy Orton and Kevin Owens' feud:

Ad

Trending

#5. Randy Orton to receive some backup on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Ad

Randy Orton is more than capable of fending off Kevin Owens on his own. The former has more experience and has faced several other superstars just as intense as KO. But he might struggle a bit now with Carmelo Hayes getting on The Viper's bad side. Due to this, Sami can offer some assistance.

Orton might need to look over his shoulder and Zayn might be the one who helps the veteran. The Underdog From the Underground could return soon and provide some much-needed backup to The Apex Predator.

Ad

#4. Randy Orton gets mad at Sami Zayn's attempt to help him

Ad

Although Orton receiving some backup on SmackDown will help him in the long run, he might not fully appreciate it. The feud he has with KO has intensified and grown personal, and The Viper might not appreciate having to share the satisfaction of getting to beat up his former partner.

Zayn can return on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 41 and attack Owens. However, this can lead to Randy telling Sami off and generating heat with him.

Ad

#3. Sami Zayn to make a major request to Nick Aldis

WrestleMania 41 already has an exciting Triple-Threat match lined up, Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins. However, Sami might decide to add another one to the card.

Once the former Intercontinental Champion returns, he can demand a rematch against Owens only to be told off by Orton. This can lead to Zayn storming into Nick Aldis and requesting a Triple-Threat match.

Ad

#2. Sami Zayn can prevent Randy Orton from getting the upper hand

While it's more than likely that once Zayn returns he will set his sights on Owens, his plans of wanting to take out The Prizefighter might clash with Orton's motives.

Randy Orton has been teasing the return of The Punt Kick for a while now. Just when it may seem like he will finally hit KO with the move, Zayn can prevent him from doing so as he wants to give Owens all of the punishment instead.

Ad

#1. Kevin Owens to get a taste of his own medicine

Expand Tweet

Ad

During Kevin and Sami's feud en route to the Elimination Chamber, the former took it too far by "invading" Zayn's house where his wife and children were also present. This time around, The Prizefighter can be the one to receive this treatment.

Kevin Owens can note that he decided to stay at home for a while to "protect" Randy Orton from being attacked. However, these plans can be foiled by Zayn as he can invade the Owens' residence and give him a taste of his own medicine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback