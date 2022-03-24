5 ways Seth Rollins could secure a WrestleMania moment next week on WWE RAW

The most stupendous two-night WrestleMania of all time is just days away, and Seth Rollins does not have a match on the card. The Visionary has been scratching and clawing for weeks to earn an opportunity, but his quests have left him empty-handed.

On the back of his failed mission, Rollins has confirmed that RAW will not go ahead next week unless he gets what he deserves. Of course, he's alluding to a WrestleMania moment. Who will step up? Will Rollins have to sit out this year's Mania? Anything is possible right now.

Let's take a look at five ways Seth Rollins could secure a WrestleMania moment next week on WWE RAW.

#5 Seth "Freakin" Rollins could chain himself to the ring until he's granted a match at The Show of Shows

Seth "Freakin" Rollins trashed the ringside area this past week on WWE RAW

The Visionary has already threatened that RAW will not proceed if he does not get what he wants. With that in mind, could Seth "Freakin" Rollins hold the show hostage by chaining himself to the ring at the top of the broadcast?

A significant issue with this, though, is that if someone does provide a WrestleMania moment for him, and he's chained up, fighting back will not be an option.

#4 John Cena could make a shocking return to challenge Rollins to a match at WrestleMania

John Cena on Monday Night RAW

The status of John Cena potentially appearing at WrestleMania remains unknown at this point. He has been away filming for his latest movie role. However, a break in his schedule may allow for a quick pitstop in Dallas.

If Seth Rollins wants a big WrestleMania moment, then there's nobody better than John Cena to provide that. It would also mark the first-ever time they've collided on The Show of Shows.

#3 Seth Rollins could mess around in the production truck until he gets what he wants

The RAW broadcast could start with Seth Rollins barging into the production truck, locking the door, and completely taking over the show.

Tampering with the production, perhaps seeing the first match performed in complete darkness with just the spotlight like when the show had a power outage a number of years ago or messing with the commentators' feed.

Having full control of the presentation could make for some exciting scenarios before WWE or a worthy opponent gives in to stop him in his tracks.

#2 A handful of WWE Superstars and legends could appear to offer Seth a WrestleMania moment

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett performing on RAW

Seth "Freakin" Rollins could head to the ring to kickstart RAW on Monday and demand his WrestleMania moment reveal itself, or else. This may perhaps allow for a handful of current stars as well as legends to appear and issue their challenges.

We could see the likes of Jeff Jarrett, The Boogeyman, and even someone random like R-Truth appear in comical fashion. It's WrestleMania season after all, so why not have some fun with it? In the end, an opponent of Rollins' liking could show their hand.

#1 Cody Rhodes returns and challenges him to a match at WrestleMania 38

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Aside from a hiccup when there was talk of it being in jeopardy, Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins for Wrestlemania has been listed for weeks.



- WON Aside from a hiccup when there was talk of it being in jeopardy, Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins for Wrestlemania has been listed for weeks.- WON https://t.co/LXtV5q975C

It has been speculated for weeks that Cody Rhodes is the name penciled in as Seth Rollins' opponent for WrestleMania. Will that become a reality this Monday on RAW?

It is likely The American Nightmare will appear, as it is reported that he has re-signed with WWE. It would certainly blow the roof off the arena in Pittsburgh on Monday and add one final big hype moment before WrestleMania.

What do you think will happen this Monday to allow Seth Rollins to secure his WrestleMania moment? Let us know in the comments section below!

