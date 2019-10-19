5 ways Shorty G can make the name a success

Call him Shorty G now

I think the entire WWE Universe can agree, Shorty G is not the ideal name for a Superstar in the company.

When reports surfaced weeks ago that WWE had trademarked the name, I was not a fan. Hearing it out loud when he dropped the new name on Friday did not help much.

Many in the WWE Universe have watched the likes of King Corbin, Elias, and Shelton Benjamin drop one short joke after another in hopes that the company would cut the bit itself short.

Friday night though it finally came to a head. After a quick win over Curtis Axel, the wrestler formally known as Chad got on the mic and proudly proclaimed himself Shorty G.

Now that the deed is done, it's time to look at how the WWE can make sure the name doesn't come up short with the crowd.

#1 He has to be booked strong

Shorty makes Curtis Axel tap out on SmackDown

Even the best gimmicks and names in the world can be ruined by bad booking. A prime example of this is the old Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds was billed as this unstoppable monster. The demented leader of the Wyatt Family had the look, the mystique, and the muscle behind him to be a dominant force.

Except seemingly every time Wyatt would enter into a major feud, he would lose. Eventually, the audience stopped taking him seriously, and his career floundered.

Fortunately for Wyatt, he's a genius. He took a brief hiatus and turned himself into the hottest gimmick in wrestling.

If Shorty wants to avoid the same fate as the old Bray Wyatt, he needs to keep winning matches. If he does lose, he better look damn good in defeat.

Being booked on Team Hogan at Crown Jewel is a good start for his push. Speaking of which...

