5 Ways that John Cena vs. The Fiend at WrestleMania 36 could end- Forgotten WWE Superstar returns?

Could we finally witness the arrival of Sister Abigail?

Does Bray Wyatt have an ally who could help him win at WrestleMania?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

We are moments away from a very unique WrestleMania 36

We are only hours away from what should be the most memorable WrestleMania in the history of the company. WWE will host WrestleMania across two days, from multiple locations and with no members of the WWE Universe present on site.

And note that I said multiple locations. Not only will WrestleMania be shot and aired from the WWE Performance Center, the primary site where the event will be hosted but it will also feature a Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, as well as a Firefly Fun House match between John Cena and The Fiend, a very unique affair.

One has to wonder if this match will borrow a trick or two from everything Matt Hardy did in the Hardy Compound back in Impact Wrestling and also in WWE. And if so, will it be more cinematic than your regular WWE match usually is?

With that said, I present 5 ways that we could see the match at WrestleMania conclude and invite you to weigh in, in the comments section below. I'd love to hear your take as well.

#5 John Cena wins clean

Want to thank @WWEonFOX and more importantly @WWEUniverse for such an emotional experience on #Smackdown. I went to Boston to say ‘goodbye’ but realized that no matter where life takes me, @WWE is always home.

Now, onto #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/XFFPQg6bHR — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 3, 2020

This would genuinely be a move that shocks and stuns the world, so let's get it out of the way first. Yes, I do think that it is very unlikely indeed that John Cena defeats Bray Wyatt clean in a Firefly Fun House match no less. Chances are that this is Bray Wyatt's chance at redemption for the loss he suffered all those years ago to John Cena himself.

But then, this is John Cena so you can never rule him out of any given situation at any time. Plus, the babyface always stands tall at WrestleMania, so maybe John Cena will defeat Bray Wyatt inside the Firefly Fun House too.

Stranger things have happened.

1 / 5 NEXT