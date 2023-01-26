5 ways The Rock could return at WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Winning the Rumble, helping Bloodline member, and more

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is arriving soon, and from its looks, it could be one of the best Premium Live Events this year. Fans could witness multiple returns at the event, including The Rock.

The show will feature two Rumble matches, a Pitch Black match, and also a few title matches. There will be multiple opportunities for The Great One to make a comeback.

Without further ado, let's look at five ways The Rock could return at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

#5. Winning the Royal Rumble match

The Rock has been heavily rumored to face Roman Reigns in a dream match at WrestleMania Hollywood.

The Rock has been heavily rumored to face Roman Reigns in a dream match at WrestleMania Hollywood.

The easiest way to book the feud will be to let the legendary superstar return as an entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match. He could go on to outlast 29 other competitors to win it all, earning himself a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Fans will be sure to get the dream match they've been wanting for years.

#4. Confront Roman Reigns after Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match

The Rock doesn't need to win "The Royal Rumble" to challenge Roman - these two can have a staredown and the match can happen at WrestleMania!

At Royal Rumble 2023, Roman Reigns is scheduled to take on Kevin Owens to defend his World Championship.

The odds are in his favor as he has got The Bloodline backing him up. Once he defeats Kevin Owens to end the rivalry, The Rock's entrance music could hit. The People's Champion could confront The Tribal Chief, confirming his title contention.

This way, the two cousins can set up a match with each other without affecting the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble match. If possible, Reigns could defend the title on both nights of The Show of Shows in order to provide The Rock as well as the Royal Rumble winner with title opportunities.

#3. Helping Kevin Owens

As noted above, Kevin Owens will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2023.

One innovative way to set up a rivalry between The Rock and Roman Reigns would be to let the former interfere in Kevin Owens' match at the event. He could help The Prizefighter win the bout.

Paul Heyman could pull some strings later to ensure that The Tribal Chief gets possession of one of the titles before WrestleMania. The Great One could face The Head of the Table for the Universal Championship, while the Royal Rumble winner could challenge Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals.

#2. Saving Sami Zayn

What if the Rock Returned here and be Sami Zayn defense..

The Tribal Chief stated that The Honorary Uce will appear for his final test of loyalty on January 28. If Sami Zayn fails, The Bloodline could go on to expel him from the group by assaulting him.

While Kevin Owens will try to save his real-life best friend, the numbers game will be against them as The Bloodline will have four members to fight back. The Rock could fit in perfectly to save Sami Zayn from the ongoing assault.

This angle could be used to build the much-awaited dream match at WrestleMania Hollywood.

#1. Roman Reigns could eliminate The Rock from The Royal Rumble match

卂ㄚㄖㄖ乃尺ㄚ乃尺ㄚ @BryanSa63424522 Someone photoshopped the rock into

The royal rumble poster.



It actually looks kinda awesome I’m not gonna lie lol



I DO NOT want the rock in the rumble match.



Roman vs. rock does not NEED A TITLE.



But this is a wicked poster lol Someone photoshopped the rock intoThe royal rumble poster. It actually looks kinda awesome I’m not gonna lie lol I DO NOT want the rock in the rumble match. Roman vs. rock does not NEED A TITLE. But this is a wicked poster lol https://t.co/NzxRlimbmW

As noted earlier, The Hollywood Megastar could enter the Men's Rumble in an attempt to win a World Championship opportunity on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, The Tribal Chief could be smart enough to stop his cousin from earning an opportunity in the first place. He, along with The Bloodline, could interfere in the Men's Rumble to eliminate The Rock.

This way, the two could start a rivalry and possibly have a match at WrestleMania Hollywood. Even if The Great One doesn't have enough time to complete, WWE will have a good way of removing him from the title picture. The match could be postponed for a future event like SummerSlam.

Do you think fans will see Dwayne Johnson on January 28? Let us know in the comments section.

