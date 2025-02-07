5 Ways The Rock has ruined the Bloodline story in WWE

The Rock is one of the greatest WWE wrestlers ever. He is a multi-time world champion and WrestleMania headliner who has moved merch and drawn houses bigger than most wrestlers in the history of the industry.

With that being said, not everything The People's Champion touches turns to gold. There have been times when projects he is a part of, both in and out of wrestling, haven't exactly panned out.

There is a prevailing belief that The Rock's influence on the sports entertainment juggernaut since returning last year has had a negative effect on some things. Specifically, the ongoing Bloodline saga has been impacted.

This article will take a look at five ways The Rock has potentially damaged The Bloodline story since returning. This includes an unexplained appearance last year, leaving The New Bloodline hanging, and changing alignment out of nowhere.

Below are five ways The Rock has ruined the Bloodline story in WWE.

#5. His appearance at WWE Bad Blood going nowhere was pointless

WWE Bad Blood 2025 was a great show. The highlight was an absolutely intense and brutal Hell in a Cell Match where Drew McIntyre and CM Punk put on one of the best matches in the history of the stipulation.

The main event saw Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns shockingly team up together for the first time since becoming rivals to take on Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. In the end, Roman and Cody stood tall, but The Rock showed up at the end to stare both men down.

This was a very cool moment, but absolutely nothing came of it. In essence, The Rock came in and stole the thunder from the ongoing Bloodline storyline without actually contributing anything. This, combined with what happens in the next entries, seemingly made no sense at all.

#4. Turning babyface on the Netflix premiere was a mistake

Had The Rock been appearing at WWE Bad Blood to set up something, it could've been great. Fans could look back at his threatening staredown and realize that was the point things were going to change. The dangerous heel Final Boss was back.

Except, that's not what happened. Instead, the next time WWE fans saw The Rock was at the RAW Netflix Premiere on January 6th. Instead of being The Final Boss fans had enjoyed, he was a smiling babyface.

The babyface turn made no sense. Worse yet, it wasn't a one-off, as he also portrayed a babyface the next night on NXT. For whatever reason, he butchered any interest in feuding with The Bloodline when he appeared as a good guy.

#3. Making up with Cody Rhodes was a terrible decision

Part of the appeal of the Bloodline storyline has been the way it has affected numerous stars, even when members of the stable aren't always directly involved. For example, much of Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens' stories have been centered around fallout from the Bloodline saga and their previous involvement.

Cody Rhodes is another example of this. The Bloodline saga helped to make him the top babyface in all of pro wrestling. While his issues with Solo wrapped up and he was on at least somewhat decent terms with Roman Reigns, there was the belief that Cody and The Rock would eventually feud over the Undisputed WWE Title.

That part of the Bloodline angle is seemingly no more. For no good reason, The Rock blew off any kind of animosity the two had on-screen during the RAW Netflix premiere. He gave Cody props on RAW and then was seen talking to him in behind-the-scenes footage. That ruins any Rhodes-Rock rivalry in the future.

#2. The Rock crowning Roman Reigns with the Ula Fala was a mistake

That wasn't the only damage the real-life Bloodline member did on the RAW Netflix premiere. In addition to squashing any beef with Cody Rhodes and killing a potential Undisputed WWE Championship match, he also killed intrigue in another match.

Roman Reigns was in action on that same show. He battled Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat to win the Ula Fala. Afterward, The Rock embraced Roman and crowned him with the Ula Fala. This came after many expected animosity to exist between the two WWE stars following Reigns' loss at WrestleMania and subsequent tag team match with Cody.

In this instance, eagle-eyed viewers believe that The Rock was glaring at Roman in the segment, which could mean a feud still happens eventually. That's just speculation, however, and it might be coping with the fact that a big feud was seemingly killed off for no reason.

#1. He should have been revealed as the mastermind behind The New Bloodline

The New Bloodline was a stable that came out of Roman Reigns' post-WrestleMania absence. The Tribal Chief lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes, so Solo Sikoa took over the stable.

He kicked Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman out. Solo then brought Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu to WWE. This was very interesting television. Many believed that the takeover of The Bloodline would later be revealed as The Rock's planning.

That wasn't the case, however. Solo Sikoa ultimately was in charge and just lost control of the Ula Fala, and that was the end of it. Sure, it was still a good story, but it wasn't nearly as good as if The Rock was the true Tribal Chief behind the takeover of the group. This was a missed opportunity.

