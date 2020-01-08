5 Ways to book Paige's potential return

Paige

Paige is one of the most controversial, decorated and beloved women's Superstars of the modern generation. The former NXT Women's Champion and Divas Champion has been rumored to be returning to television over the last week. According to a report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Paige could be a surprise entrant into the Royal Rumble match later this month.

It was believed last year that Paige would never wrestle again and that if she were to suffer another injury it could jeopardize her long term health and well being. Paige was sidelined with a severe injury in a match with Sasha Banks last year and was forced to retire.

We have seen her in a few roles since the injury. She began as the General Manager of SmackDown where she was applauded in her role. She was given the role in the same week that she announced her in-ring retirement.

After WWE eliminated General Managers and made their major announcement that the Universe was in charge she became a manager for the Kabuki Warriors and once against she received praise in her role.

That was shortlived however and she eventually faded away before the team turned heel. Now she is an analyst on the FS1 show, WWE Backstage and she just signed a new five-year deal with the WWE.

She has also been teasing that maybe she still has a desire to return to the ring. She had a severe injury and until she is officially announced to return everything should be taken as speculation.

What I'll be doing in this article is looking at five exciting, logical and viable ways for Paige to return into the fold weekly on WWE television. After reading this article let me know your thoughts of these options on Twitter @awesomephiniatic.

#5 Charlotte's WrestleMania Dance Partner

Paige and Charlotte have had a storied rivalry

It's no secret that Charlotte is considered one of the biggest Superstars in WWE. However, she also doesn't have a rumored dance partner for WrestleMania yet.

Charlotte, who is generally in the title picture, looks to be on the outside looking in. While Becky Lynch is rumored to tangle with Shayna Baszler or Ronda Rousey, Bayley seems set for Alexa Bliss or Sasha Banks, one of the biggest Women's Superstars is without an opponent. Insert a returning Paige as these two have a backstory from NXT and the main roster.

Paige and The Queen were the first two NXT Women's champions. The two also had a tremendous feud on the main roster that involved Charlotte and her father.

You could easily have Paige return in the Royal Rumble and eliminate Charlotte, solidifying The Queen as a heel and creating a grudge match for WrestleMania. Who better for Paige to return against than Charlotte on The Grandest Stage Of Them All in a potential classic bout.

