5 ways to book Sami Zayn at Survivor Series

What could they do with a new heel Sami Zayn?

@TheVarble by Aaron Varble Top 5 / Top 10 27 Oct 2017, 15:16 IST

What's in store for Sami Zayn?

Sami Zayn lost his qualifying match on SmackDown Live and lost his chance to be in the men's Survivor Series match. Therefore it's still up in the air as to how he'll be used at Survivor Series.

As the event draws closer it will become clearer what WWE's intentions are for Sami Zayn. But it's still very fun to ponder what could happen.

Therefore, while we wait to see what the Blue Team's creative department is planning for "The Underdog From The Underground", let's explore five ways in which WWE could book Sami Zayn for Survivor Series.

#1 Sami Zayn's open challenge

An open challenge might be a fun idea

There are rumours which state using Survivor Series as a platform for bringing up an NXT star and making them a full-time WWE Superstar. If Sami Zayn wasn't factored into any match and simply came out to cut a great cocky promo on the microphone ending in an open challenge it could lay the groundwork for such a debut.

Zayn might emerge and taunt the Houston crowd a bit and then issue his open challenge. Suddenly someone like Andrade Cien Almas or Aleister Black(who's been referred to by some as the next CM Punk) could come out and give Zayn a bad time.

This might set up an introductory feud for a new Superstar and place them right at the top. Surely, there could be worse ways to debut on the WWE main roster but a feud with Zayn will compensate for all the negatives.