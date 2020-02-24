5 ways to bring back the World Heavyweight Championship

Harry Kettle FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The time has come

It may seem a little bit odd given that the title was only officially retired just under six years ago by WWE, but a whole lot of fans are intrigued by the possibility of seeing the World Heavyweight Championship - also known as the Big Gold Belt - make a comeback.

It's one of the most prestigious championships in the history of professional wrestling dating back over many, many decades. While it took a knock or two towards the end of its last run, we still think there's a lot of 'fire left in the tank', so to speak.

Nobody truly knows one way or the other whether or not any given title is going to get over with the fans but when you're talking about the World Heavyweight Championship, we think it's safe to say most would be on board.

Today, we're going to try and delve into the ways in which this could actually work.

#5 Tournament

Could it happen?

If an announcement is made far enough in advance that WWE is bringing back the World Heavyweight Championship, it would give fans a whole lot of time to debate as to whether or not it's a good idea. You'd probably have to first vacate the Universal Championship or some way, shape or form, given that three world title belts would be a bit silly and there's no way the WWE Championship would be the one to go.

However, all debate would turn into excitement if WWE decided to put on a tournament to determine the first (in the new lineage) World Heavyweight Champion.

An eight-man tournament could potentially work but if we're being really greedy, throwing 16 men in there would be a lot of fun, too. That way you could have superstars from both brands, with the WWE Champion landing on whichever brand doesn't win the WHC.

1 / 5 NEXT