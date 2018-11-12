×
5 ways to end Brock Lesnar vs AJ Styles

Ayush Verma
Top 5 / Top 10
12 Nov 2018, 15:45 IST

5 ways to end Brock Lesnar vs AJ Styles
5 ways to end Brock Lesnar vs AJ Styles

AJ Styles vs Brock Lesnar was a "dream match" for wrestling fans until Survivor Series last year when the two men took on each other, representing their respective brands. The match lived up to its hype and was arguably Lesnar's best match in an otherwise lackluster Universal Title reign.

Styles took Lesnar to the limit last year and though Lesnar came out on top (for obvious reasons), Styles came out of the contest as a far more credible threat for his future opponents.

Both having entered the other side of their 40s, their days in the WWE may be numbered and hence we might be seeing the two face-off for probably the last time ever.

As heartbreaking as it was to see Roman Reigns relinquish the Universal Championship due to his battle with Leukemia, it has opened the doors for these two men to battle one more time and if their previous encounter is anything to go by, wrestling fans worldwide may be in store for another treat.

Here are 5 potential finishes to Styles vs Lesnar II

#5 The Miz interferes; Lesnar wins

The rumor mill has been hot recently about The Miz potentially being the next challenger for AJ Styles' WWE Championship. He has been on a roll ever since he won the Intercontinental Championship the night after Wrestlemania 32 and deserves one more run at the top of the mountain.

Arguably the best heel WWE have at their disposal right now, The Miz is capable of garnering nuclear heat from fans on a weekly basis. And him costing Styles will further infuriate the crowd.

AAAAAAWESOME!
AAAAAAWESOME!

Although Lesnar doesn't really need outside interference to win a match, another clean loss to Lesnar can do a lot of harm to Styles' credibility as champion. Furthermore, interference from The Miz will also set up a mouthwatering contest between him and Styles, possibly at the Royal Rumble.

However, with Miz a part of Team Smackdown at the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series match, this might not be the route the creative team opts to take.

Ayush Verma
