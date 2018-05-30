5 ways to make Bobby Lashley's return to WWE better

Bobby Lashley's return to WWE has left a lot to be desired. See what WWE can do to salvage the situation before it's too late.

Bobby Lashley made his return to WWE programming on the Raw after WrestleMania 34 on April 9th. His return was met with a thunderous ovation and tons of excitement as he sent Elias packing. It was a short and sweet segment and played to Lashley's strengths perfectly while building excitement for what he will do next.

That excitement has all but vanished as he has been thrown into a number of random tag-team matches, before being saddled with a Sami Zayn feud that has shown the ugly side of WWE's juvenile humor. The two are set to face off against one another at Money in the Bank and as things stand, it is one of the least exciting matches on the card. Let's check out the 5 ways WWE can get things back on track for Lashley.

#1 Give him a better finisher

A cool move, but not a showstopper

Unlike most other moves a wrestler has in his/her arsenal, the finisher forms a part of who they are as a character. If you take away their finisher, you take away a part of their personality. This was made painfully obvious with Seth Rollins when WWE banned the use of the Curb Stomp (now known as the stomp). There was just something missing until he got to use the move again.

Lashley has improved by leaps and bounds since his last tenure in WWE, however, his finisher still leaves a lot to be desired, as it is essentially a delayed vertical suplex. It is an effective move but should not be used to end matches. It is not a high note to end a match on and this will only become more apparent in a feud higher up the card.

Lashley does have two powerful moves he has used in the past, namely the spear and the Dominator, however, they don't seem to have made their return alongside Lashley. If WWE wants fans to invest in Lashley, then let him use the Dominator, or assign him a new finisher to use, one that pops the crowd and really looks like it hurts.