5 Ways To Bring Back The Wyatt Family On WWE TV

Soumik Datta
12 Nov 2018, 23:32 IST

How will The Wyatts return to the ring?

Once upon a time, former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt was considered as a revolutionary cult leader when he was the frontman of the ever-dominant Wyatt Family faction. Having made their main roster debut in mid-2013, The Wyatts, much like The Shield, slowly and steadily started putting the entire WWE locker room on notice, picking apart the likes of Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, John Cena, and even The Shield one-by-one.

The first incarnation of The Wyatt Family which consisted of Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Eric Rowan, till date remains as one of the strongest three-man factions in WWE history and further adding the likes of Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, and Randy Orton to the faction, helped The Wyatts eventually cement their legacy as an immortal faction within such a short period of time.

The Wyatts were seemingly last seen together on television back in 2017, prior to Bray Wyatt's move to Monday Night Raw during the Superstar Shake-up, however, according to a latest set of rumors, it looks the WWE Universe could very well be in for yet another Wyatt Family reunion in the near future, marking Bray Wyatt's return to WWE TV as well in the process as well.

That being said, in this article, we'll take a look at 5 possible ways to bring back The Wyatt Family to WWE TV.

#5 The Wyatts fill in the final spots on Team Raw

Could Harper and Rowan shock the world and fill in the final spots on Team Raw?

We are just one week away from the final big WWE pay-per-view of the year, Survivor Series, and so far WWE has lined-up a very formidable card featuring a traditional five-vs-five all men's and women's elimination match. Whereas, WWE Champion AJ Styles will go into battle against the first ever two-time Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar.

So far, the red brand of Raw has confirmed the likes of Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler, and former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman as part of their 5-man team for Survivor Series and having The Monster Among Men's former Wyatt Family buddies Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper fill in for the final two spots on the team would make all the sense in the world.

