5 Ways WWE could book The Undertaker's Final Farewell at Survivor Series

The Undertaker is one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry. Even though the WWE Superstar has been inactive for extended periods over the past five years, he is still regarded as one of the top Superstars in the world.

The Undertaker is known for many things including his size, character, gimmicks, serious attitude, and his WrestleMania streak. These factors set him apart from the rest of the locker room and helped him slowly reach the top of WWE.

While many top stars joined and left WWE only to rejoin the company later, The Undertaker has stayed loyal to WWE for almost thirty years. After performing in over 800 matches including over 170 pay-per-view events, The Deadman competed in his final wrestling match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles.

Earlier this year, The Undertaker hinted at retirement. It seems like he has finally decided to hang up his boots as WWE has announced the Final Farewell of The Undertaker will take place at Survivor Series later this month.

BREAKING: @undertaker's Final Farewell Set for @WWE #SurvivorSeries

Undertaker’s Final Farewell will take place at #SurvivorSeries Series on Sunday, November 22 at 7 pm ET streaming live on @WWENetwork capping off The Phenom’s legendary 30-year career. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/KSbtdyBA6X — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) November 6, 2020

The Deadman has been one of the biggest names in WWE’s history and there are a few ways WWE could go ahead and book the final goodbye for the legend.

In this article, we will look at the five ways WWE could book The Undertaker’s Final Farewell for Survivor Series.

#5 WWE brings out The Undertaker’s closest friends during his Final Farewell

The Undertaker has been one of the biggest names in WWE for well over two decades. He has had some top matches and rivalries with men who not only respect him but find themselves fortunate enough to call him their friend.

After competing in the WWE for almost thirty years, The Undertaker will finally be walking away from the company later this month. However, he’ll be walking out after forming several friendships that will likely remain with him for a lifetime.

The Undertaker has created bonds with current and former WWE Superstars such as Kane, Ric Flair, Shane McMahon, Brock Lesnar, among others.

WWE could bring out some of these top names during Survivor Series and have them cut promos about what The Deadman means to them and the entire industry. The entire affair will likely be more emotional, and ensure that the Superstars who’ve traveled and performed with The Undertaker are present at the show will help the company make it an even bigger deal.

We could then watch The Undertaker acknowledge the contribution of each one of his opponents during his career and finally walk away with his friends by his side.