5 WWE Superstars who are close to The Undertaker in real life

For over three decades, The Undertaker has invoked fear in the eyes of the WWE Universe with his mystique and aurora that changed the ambience of every arena he made his presence felt in. Even though The Deadman is feared by the masses, he still receives a great deal of respect from his fans and peers.

Many people argue that the 7-time WWE World Champion is the greatest to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots, and it's not hard to fathom why. Very few people have been loyal to the business and to WWE as The Deadman has.

Even though he played the mystical character for well over two decades, fans still erupt with excitement when they hear the gong echoing throughout the arena followed by a blackout.

The Undertaker also declined an offer from WCW, WWE's biggest rival, opting to remain in Vince McMahon's company instead. The Phenom is also known for strictly abiding by the rules of kayfabe, as he was rarely seen breaking character during a match or segment, though he has relaxed it a bit in recent times.

We got to see a more human side to him lately, but it wasn't until his career was coming close to its end. Undertaker is a future WWE Hall of Famer, and there's no doubt about it. He's not only an influence on the public, but he's also an influence on everyone in the locker room.

The Deadman feuded with a lot of greats over the years such as The Nature Boy, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Shawn Michaels and he went on to establish a close relationship with most of them.

The Undertaker kept his mystique intact for so long that a lot of fans still don't know much about the man behind the character. Today, we take a look at the five WWE Superstars The Undertaker is close to in real life.

#5 Shane McMahon

Undertaker and Shane McMahon have been friends for more than two decades

Advertisement

The first McMahon in this article is none other than Shane McMahon, someone who The Undertaker knows very well. The two have been working together since the Attitude Era, even forming a faction called The Corporate Ministry.

Fast forward to 2016, Shane O' Mac returned to WWE after a lengthy absence and had his first rivalry with The Undertaker.

The Undertaker called Shane McMahon for a WWE WrestleMania match

Shane revealed that it was actually The Phenom's idea to have the match. Taker and Shane always got along well and The Phenom wanted to work with the latter again before his career came to an end. This resulted in an epic Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 32.

“For the love of mankind, Shane just exploded through our table!”



Still can’t believe @ShaneMcMahon jumped off the top of the cell at #WrestleMania32 😯 pic.twitter.com/hXn2MH4BId — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 30, 2020

Shane O' Mac stated in an interview prior to the match that he and The Undertaker share a friendship that goes back 25 years. He also mentioned that they had a lot of fun together in their long friendship.

Shane McMahon TAUNTING The Undertaker before hitting Coast to Coast.



What a brave man #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/DopDTGRHIr — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) July 14, 2019

Shane O' Mac stated in an interview prior to the match that he and The Undertaker share a friendship that goes back 25 years. He also mentioned that they had a lot of fun together in their long friendship.