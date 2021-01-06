5 Ways WWE could bring back Bray Wyatt

WWE TLC 2020 marked a major turning point in Bray Wyatt's career. Wyatt's evil alter-ego, The Fiend, was burned by Randy Orton in a Firefly Inferno match. This moment certainly caused a huge stir on social media, and WWE fans have been speculating as to how exactly Bray Wyatt will return in the future.

Aside from a few tweets revolving around the life cycle of a moth/butterfly, Bray Wyatt hasn't given any direct clues about when, where, and how exactly he will come back to WWE.

The thing about fire is, it does what it pleases. I burn, you burn, we all burn. Eventually. ⭕️#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/8dTkYc7p2M — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 20, 2020

Wyatt's on-screen character may feature a couple of new elements when he will make a return. However, this particular feature will focus on the different routes that WWE might take as far as Bray Wyatt's return is concerned.

Since this subject remains quite unpredictable, do leave your theories about Bray Wyatt's upcoming return in the comments section below.

Let's take a look at five ways through which WWE could bring back Bray Wyatt.

#5: Bray Wyatt could enter the WWE men's Royal Rumble match as The Fiend or an even stronger version of himself

It wasn't too long ago when Randy Orton threw his name in the hat and a few other WWE Superstars to enter the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match.

The last time Randy Orton won such a match was back in 2017. It is a fascinating coincidence that following his Rumble victory in 2017, The Viper went on to challenge and defeat Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33.

Orton's recent character turn has made him one of the favorites to win this year's men's Royal Rumble match. However, if Bray Wyatt were to return as The Fiend or an even stronger version of himself in the aforementioned match, a vicious encounter between Orton and Wyatt would be the most apparent creative direction.

Wyatt's presence in this year's Rumble match could significantly lower Orton's chances of winning the bout. This would be one of the many options through which Orton and Wyatt's feud could continue on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 37.

If the strongest version of Bray Wyatt will debut in the men's Royal Rumble match this year, perhaps Wyatt could even go on to win the whole bout after eliminating his arch-nemesis.