5 ways WWE could bring back Goldberg

Goldberg announced that he still has time remaining on his WWE contract. He told The Pop Culture Show that he has a two-match per year deal with WWE and is under contract "through 2022-2023."

This past week, Goldberg commented on Instagram that he would be paying close attention to a certain match on the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown.

He made his return to WWE TV for the first time since WrestleMania 36 as the two-time Universal Champion appeared in virtual form inside the ThunderDome during the title clash between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

With this contract news and recent appearance one would assume that WWE are sowing the seeds for a Goldberg return. Despite Goldberg being such a polarazing figure, WWE will want a return on their investment and with no Saudi Arabia shows in the forseeable future, Goldberg could be making his return to WWE.

In the article we will look at five ways WWE could bring back Goldberg.

#5 Goldberg attacks Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman vs Goldberg at WrestleMania 36

Advertisement

Braun Strowman took on and defeated Goldberg for the WWE Universial Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Strowman was the last-minute replacement for Roman Reigns. Reigns had been feuding with Goldberg in the lead up to WrestleMaina but dropped out to look after his family in the midst of the pandemic.

The change of opponent didn't seem to faze Goldberg and the two powerhouses were set on a collision course for WrestleMania 36.

Braun Strowman and Goldberg clashed at WrestleMania 36

The match was a finisher frenzy with both competitors hitting spear after spear and power slam after power slam. Strowman emerged victorious from the fight and was crowned the new WWE Universal Champion.

Advertisement

A great way for Goldberg to make his return to the WWE ring would be to exact revenge on the person took him out of it some months ago.

If Goldberg returns and attacks Braun Strowman it would be an excellent way to get The Monster Among Men back to the level he was at as Universal Champion.