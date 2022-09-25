Retired championship and division to return, reunite with past partner - 5 ways WWE could bring Reggie back to Monday Night RAW

Reggie hasn't competed on WWE RAW outside of a single battle royal since April. He's only competed in six matches on the red brand in all of 2022 thus far. Four of those six bouts he's had were comedic mixed-tag team matches in the 24/7 Championship division. He's an absolutely incredible athlete, with his athleticism aiding him even prior to joining World Wrestling Entertainment.

Prior to his professional wrestling career, Reggie was a circus performer. He used the industry to get away from the dangers of gangs and gang violence he dealt with as a teenager. He became so polished as a circus performer that he eventually worked for Cirque du Soleil.

Given how talented Reggie is, he certainly should be used more effectively. If he returns to Monday Night RAW after a long absence, how should he be brought back? What could he potentially do on the red brand?

Below are 5 ways WWE could bring Reggie back to Monday Night RAW.

#5. Reggie could return to WWE Monday Night RAW as part of a tag team

Reggie is in a tough spot. He's relatively inexperienced and he's small. The Cruiserweight division no longer exists and the 24/7 Championship isn't seen much on television anymore.

Despite working against him, Reggie brings a lot to the table. The real-life story he's discussed on The Bump and in interviews is intriguing and could be fleshed out on television. He's an incredible athlete who seems quite likable. There's serious upside to him.

The best way Reggie can be used on television is potentially in a tag team. He could develop further while still getting time on WWE programming. A veteran like Shelton Benjamin or another superstar lost in the shuffle, such as Akira Tozawa could be a perfect match for the athletic star.

#4. The 24/7 Championship division could potentially return

Dana Brooke

The WWE 24/7 Championship is arguably the most controversial division in mainstream wrestling today. The title was seemingly created to be used for comedic effects to break up the monotony of Monday Night RAW. The title and division have been effective in that regard. Many memorable and downright hilarious moments have taken place as superstars pursue the belt.

Unfortunately, there are some who dislike the title and even more who believe that the division is stale. Ever since Triple H rose to power in World Wrestling Entertainment, the belt has fallen out of favor with management. The title is rarely seen outside of live events and the segments certainly aren't scattered throughout RAW like they once were.

Still, Reggie has been a standout in the division. He has been part of many memorable moments even once the title began to feel stale. There's a chance that he could breathe new life into the title and division if he wins it back from Dana Brooke. WWE could even potentially make it more in-ring and wrestling focused, allowing him to show off his athleticism.

#3. He could shockingly accept an open challenge from Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley

Ever since winning the United States Championship in July, Bobby Lashley has been on an absolute role in WWE. The title hasn't felt nearly as important as it does now in quite some time.

Bobby Lashley has successfully defended his title against a wide array of challengers. He defeated Austin Theory for the title and later successfully defended it against him. He's also defeated AJ Styles, The Miz, Ciampa, and Seth Rollins in championship matches.

If Reggie returns to RAW, he could be a future challenger for Bobby Lashley's United States Championship. While he'd inevitably come up short battling The All-Mighty, an impressive showing against the dominant champion would give him instant credibility.

#2. Reggie could spearhead a revamped Cruiserweight division

The Cruiserweight division has always struggled in WWE. The Light Heavyweight Division in late 1990s featured a lot of quality talent but it rarely featured as anything meaningful. The Cruiserweight Championship in 2000s was typically used in the same way.

A new Cruiserweight Championship was created in 2016 when TJP defeated Gran Metalik in the finals of the Cruiserweight Classic. From there, the title became part of RAW and then later 205 Live and NXT before being retired earlier this year.

While Vince McMahon seemingly never appreciated the concept of a Cruiserweight division, Triple H appears to see value in it. He created the Cruiserweight Classic and oversaw 205 Live during the height of its turn. There's a chance that the division will be brought back.

If the division does return, Reggie would be a perfect fit. He's incredibly athletic and impressive in the ring. With Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, and Mustafa Ali all being underutilized, a new division could feature some fantastic wrestlers already available.

#1. He could return to RAW alongside Carmella

Carmella and Bianca Belair

At the end of 2020, Reggie made his debut on the WWE SmackDown brand under the name Reginald. He initially didn't compete. Instead, the athletic star served under former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.

Reggie's official role was as Carmella's French sommelier. He often aided The Most Beautiful Woman In WWE, even doing so during her championship pursuits. Ultimately, Carmella fired him and the two went down separate paths.

The two could potentially reunite once Carmella returns to television. She's been away due to an injury she suffered at a live event. When she does return to World Wrestling Entertainment, the landscape will feel quite different due to the changes made in the product. As a result, pairing the two up may be a way to get them back in the mix. This time, they could potentially manage each other as opposed to it being a one-way relationship.

While Reggie has only wrestled once on RAW since April, he's been keeping busy on Main Event. Will the super athletic star reappear on the red brand in the near future? Could he pop up as part of NXT? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

How do you think WWE could bring back the extremely athletic Reggie? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

